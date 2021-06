JoJo Siwa is arguably Gen Z's biggest star. The overwhelmingly upbeat teenager is just as known for her relentlessly positive attitude as she is for her Rainbow Brite-inspired wardrobe. The dancer-turned-singer-turned-millionaire mogul has a devoted fanbase that reaches 10.8 million Instagram followers and 12.3 million YouTube subscribers who've watched her go from internet sensation to profitable worldwide brand with merchandise of every kind imaginable. Her influence is so far reaching that she's now set to front her own "Making the Band"-esque series called "The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution." To celebrate the star's milestone 18th birthday on May 19, 2021, join Wonderwall.com as we run down all the things you might not know (but should!) about JoJo…