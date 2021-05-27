Cancel
Former Chair of the Democratic National Committee and U.S. Secretary of Labor the Honorable Thomas Perez Joins Venable in Washington

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenable LLP is pleased to announce that Thomas E. Perez has joined the firm as a partner in the Washington, D.C., office. Mr. Perez previously served as the chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and as secretary of labor and assistant attorney general for civil rights under President Barack Obama.

