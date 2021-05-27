Former Chair of the Democratic National Committee and U.S. Secretary of Labor the Honorable Thomas Perez Joins Venable in Washington

Landus Cooperative has announced their Board of Directors will be joined by a former USDA Under Secretary and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture as an outside director. Bill Northey will be serving a one-year term, which is eligible for renewal to a maximum of three years. Board Chairman, Nate Stewart, says they are extremely pleased to welcome Northey. “Bill is a true, proven leader and advocate for the American farmer. We look forward to Bill’s insight and knowledge, not only with his experience with the USDA, but as an Iowa farmer. We believe he will be a great asset to Landus as a company, as well as to our farmer members,” says Stewart. Northey says he is excited to join the Landus board. “Landus is an innovative farmer-focused cooperative dedicated to building on its legacy of service. Leadership at Landus is committed to doing its part to bring about a bright future for its members.” In this role, Northey will act as an advisor and coach on business and industry issues of relevance to Landus. “Bill will be an invaluable resource on the important role of government in the success of agriculture, including issues of financial assistance, ranging from conservation to disaster assistance, which affected all of our farmer-owners,” says Landus President and CEO, Matt Carstens. Most recently, Northey served as the USDA Under Secretary of Farm Production and Conservation. Prior to this, he was Secretary of Agriculture for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.