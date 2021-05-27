newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

We suffered 41 attacks in two years — INEC

By KAFTANPost
kaftanpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its offices and facilities were attacked 41 times in the last two years. Chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Thursday in Abuja at an emergency meeting with the security agencies under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on election security (ICCES).

kaftanpost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Security#Election Commission#State Security#National Security#Inec#Icces#Army Staff#Cvr#Nigerians#Anambra State#Area Council#Ekiti#Osun State#Fct#Attacks#Abuja#Prof Mahmood Yakubu#Hoodlums#Pvcs#Protests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Related
Politicskaftanpost.com

How Gulak’s odyssey in politics got fatal in Imo

The news of the death of a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, in Imo State has left Nigerians in shock. Gulak was killed at Obiangwu along Aba-Owerri road on his way to the airport, apparently to board a flight to Abuja on Saturday night. Ironically, Gulak claimed to have escaped death by a whisker in the same state back in 2018.
Politicsnewspotng.com

APC Reveals Why Tinubu Met Atiku At The Airport

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the meeting between its National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. This follows the mixed reaction from Nigerians after the two statesmen met at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on Friday, May 28 as Atiku, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) returned to Nigeria after a long vacation abroad.
Worldkaftanpost.com

May 29: Six unfulfilled Buhari promises in six years

Buhari assumed office on a tide of national goodwill on May 29, 2015. Under pressure from stratospheric expectations, he was burdened with lofty campaign promises. Nigerians were glad to see the back of his controversial predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, whose most significant act in office was to concede defeat. Jonathan earned...
Politicsmelodyinter.com

Again, INEC bemoans attack on LG office in Imo

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has lamented Sunday’s attack on its office in Njaba local government area of Imo state, the eight office to be attacked in the state since the 2019 general election. INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye...
Politicsnewspotng.com

2023: Tinubu Meets Atiku In Lagos (Video)

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has been captured meeting with former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar at the Murtal Muhammadu International Airport in Lagos. In a viral video on Twitter on Friday, the former Lagos governor was seen welcoming the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic...
Violent Crimesnewspotng.com

10 Killed In Fresh Kaduna Attacks – Newspot

At least ten people have been killed by bandits during an attack and counter-attacks at two villages in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The gunmen according to the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan invaded Naiko village in Giwa local government and engaged the community volunteers in a gun duel, which led to the death of three residents of the community.
Politicsnewspotng.com

Buhari To Visit Ghana Over Mali Crisis – Newspot

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Sunday for Accra, Ghana to attend an emergency Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS, convened to discuss the recent political developments in Mali. Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, announced the visit on Saturday via a statement. The President is expected back in the country “at the...
Africamelodyinter.com

Another INEC office in Imo set ablaze – Commission

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recorded another attack on its office in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo. The commission said this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Sunday in Abuja. Okoye said that the total number...
AfricaUS News and World Report

Kidnappers Free 14 Nigerian Students in Northwest Kaduna State

KADUNA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Kidnappers have released the remaining 14 students who had been held captive after being abducted last month from a northern Nigerian university, a senior member of the teaching staff said on Saturday. Armed groups have repeatedly attacked schools and universities in northwest Nigeria in the last...
Africanaijaonpoint.com

Former Adviser to Goodluck Jonathan Allegedly Shot Dead In Owerri

Sad news reaching the desk of Ghgossip shows that Ahmed Gulak has purportedly been shot dead in Owerri, Imo State. It was gathered that the Former Political Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan was shot dead on Saturday night by some gunmen. Leadership newspaper said that a chieftain of the Peoples...
Militarymelodyinter.com

10 terrorists killed as troops repel Boko Haram attack in Borno

10 suspected Boko Haram insurgents have been killed in Rann, Kala Balge LGA of Borno state by troops of operation Hadin Kai. Army Spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima said the insurgents came with gun trucks and had attempted to enter into the town. Yerima said troops successfully destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti-aircraft gun, two machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles. The statement read; “Barely hours into the tenure of the Chief of Army Staff, Gen Faruk Yahaya, Boko Haram terrorists attempted an audacious attack on troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Rann the headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State. “The terrorists came in their numbers mounted on gun trucks and attempted to infiltrate the main entrance to the town.“The highly spirited troops were right on hand to counter the move and inflicted a humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their evil mission and took to their heels.“The troops chased the retreating terrorist and ensured there was no further threat to the town and its residents.“Troops successfully destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti-aircraft gun, two machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles neutralising ten terrorists in the process.”The post 10 terrorists killed as troops repel Boko Haram attack in Borno appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
Africanewspotng.com

ACF Speaks On Ahmed Gulak’s Assassination

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the assassination of Ahmed Gulak, a former political adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, by gunmen in Imo State. Newspot reports that Gulak was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Owerri, Imo State, on Sunday while he was on his way to Abuja. The...
Educationgobnewsonline.com

Nigeria gunmen abduct students from Islamic school

Nigerian officials say gunmen have kidnapped many students from an Islamic school in Nigeria – the latest in a series of such attacks on schools. Authorities in Niger state confirmed to the BBC that gunmen had seized an unknown number of students from the school in the town of Tegina on Sunday.
Africamelodyinter.com

Death of Gulak, national catastrophe — Umahi

THE Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Nweze Umahi, Sunday condemned in strongest terms the murder of an elder statesman and former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak in Imo State by unknown gunmen. Umahi who was saddened by the unfortunate...