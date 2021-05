A number of analysts following Genesco have lifted their price targets for the footwear retailer’s shares in the wake of its first-quarter earnings report. The leaders of Nashville-based Genesco on Thursday reported a fiscal Q1 profit of $8.9 million on sales of $539 million, both numbers that topped expectations. The company’s top line was 9 percent higher than the figure of two years ago even though stores were open for about 90 percent of possible days. Chairman and CEO Mimi Vaughn and her team said they expect consumer spending to remain strong through the back-to-school season this summer thanks in part to larger child tax credits that will become effective in July.