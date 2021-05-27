The Story Of Breeze Airways: Why The Airline Changed Its Name From Moxy

It has been more than seven years since the Airbus A220’s first test aircraft took to the skies for its maiden voyage. Of course, back then, the project was still known as the Bombardier CSeries. While there is no longer a use for the aircraft, known as ‘FTV1,’ as a testbed, Airbus has put its fuselage to use in another domain. Specifically, it will now use it as a full-size cabin mockup for prospective A220 customers visiting its Toulouse headquarters.