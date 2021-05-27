newsbreak-logo
Akon’s 911 Call From Car Getting Stolen Leaks, Operator Corrects Him Multiple Times – Listen

By Aleia Woods
XXL Mag
 3 days ago
The 911 call Akon made after his car was stolen has surfaced online. On Wednesday (May 26), TMZ published the audio from the call with Akon and a 911 dispatcher regarding his white Range Rover being stolen from a QuikTrip gas station in Atlanta while he was pumping gas into it on May 24.

