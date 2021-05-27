Cancel
Scholarship fund created for families of frontline healthcare workers felled by COVID-19

By Danielle Brown
McKnight's
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleFamily members of frontline healthcare workers who died due to COVID-19 now have an additional support tool for those planning to further their education. The Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation and Scholarship America, which claims to be the nation’s largest private scholarship provider, have created the Frontline Families Scholarship Fund, the organizations announced Wednesday. The program will provide post-secondary educational assistance to the surviving family members of frontline healthcare workers and volunteers in the United States who lost their lives in the fight against COVID-19.

Michael Osterholm
#Healthcare Workers#Covid 19#Charity
