Bowling Green, KY

Coy O'Neal Houchin

Bowling Green Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBowling Green – Coy O’Neal Houchin 82 of Bowling Green passed away Tuesday, May 25 at the Medical Center. He was born April 2, 1939 to the late Estel and Bertha Jaggers Houchins. He was preceded in death by his daughter Sandra Houchin Norris, six sisters and two brothers. Coy was a retired salesman from Wickes and MidSouth Lumber. He also worked for several years at Future Design in Leitchfield, Ky. He was saved at the age of 15 and became a member of Otter Gap Missionary Baptist Church for the past 67 years. He was a 50 year member of Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM.

