For Sale: 140-Year-Old Home Along Columbia Pike

Contemporary charm encompasses this spacious, corner-unit condo located in the quaint enclave of Lanier Heights. The open floor plan features oversized windows, three natural light exposures, modern finishes, high ceilings, rich hardwood and recessed lighting throughout. The sleek kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, two tone cabinetry, and beautiful quartz countertops. The bedrooms are generous in size including the primary bedroom equipped with a luxe en suite bath. The TWO balconies are settled just off the living room and primary bedroom. Lanier Station, a boutique and pet-friendly building, was built in 2016 with close proximity to the Woodley Park/Zoo Metro, Safeway, Philz Coffee, the Line Hotel as well as all that Adams Morgan, Mount Pleasant and Woodley Park neighborhoods have to offer!