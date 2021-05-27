newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington County, VA

For Sale: 140-Year-Old Home Along Columbia Pike

By Matt Blitz
arlnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Updated 4:35 p.m.) A 140-year-old historic home in Arlington owned and built by Harry Gray, who was formerly enslaved at Arlington House, is for sale with an asking price of $915,000. “A masonry D.C. row house with the convenience of an Arlington location,” reads the real estate listing. “As soon...

www.arlnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, VA
Local
Virginia Business
State
North Carolina State
Arlington County, VA
Real Estate
City
Montpelier, VA
State
Virginia State
City
George Washington, VA
County
Arlington County, VA
Arlington County, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Housing Market#Single Family Homes#Home Construction#Halrb#Arlington House#The U S Patent Office#Italianate#Hvac#Harry Gray House#Sale#Downtown#Property#Interior Renovations#Resident#Historian Charlie Clark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Housing
Related
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Agenda: May 17-23

Arlington Agenda is a listing of interesting events for the week ahead in Arlington County and local events being held online. If you’d like your event considered, fill out the event submission form to submit it to our event calendar. Tuesday, May 18. Via Zoom or Facebook. Time: 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Morning Notes

Proposed HQ2 ‘Helix’ Tower Is Too Tall — “Amazon.com Inc. may need to lop off the tip of its proposed drill-bit-like structure, the Helix, at its PenPlace development to ensure the safety of flights coming into and out of Reagan National Airport. Engineers working for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority determined the 15-story building is roughly 13 feet taller than the maximum allowable height for structures that close to the airport.” [Washington Business Journal, WJLA]
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Arlington Acquires Land in Potomac Yard for Planned Upgrades to Park

Arlington County has taken another step toward developing a county-owned and maintained waterfront park in Potomac Yard. On Saturday, the County Board approved an agreement with the Arlington Potomac Yard Community Association to accept a gift of three parcels of land within the boundaries of Short Bridge Park. The park is located across Four Mile Run from the Potomac Yard shopping center, along Route 1.
Montgomery County, MDWJLA

I-Team discovers Metro employees parking for free with invalid disabled parking placards

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Wouldn’t it be nice to park your car for free? That’s something many of us think of when we roll up to a parking meter in the DMV. Well, some Metro employees in Montgomery County have figured out a way to get free parking, and they’re using invalid disabled parking placards to do it. That’s what the 7News I-Team uncovered after a two-month investigation looking at Metro workers who park outside a bus garage in Bethesda, Maryland.
Virginia StateInside Nova

Northern Virginia foster parents recognized for service

Foster parents from five Northern Virginia jurisdictions have been named 2021 Foster Parents of the Year by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. "Foster parents play a crucial role in caring for children across the region," said Robert C. White Jr., chair of the council's board and a councilmember in the District of Columbia. "It's my pleasure to recognize this year's Foster Parents of the Year for their resilience and commitment during such a challenging year."
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 2000 N. Culpeper Street

Find charm galore in this classic Arlington bungalow in popular High View Park. Gleaming original hardwood floors, high ceilings and oversized windows are just a few of the special features of this unique home. Relax on your front porch, or enjoy the expansive and private backyard with a stone patio and fire pit.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

County Board Approves Bonus for ACPD Officers

Arlington police officers are getting bonuses with the help of state money. The County Board approved $229,961 for the one-time bonuses on Saturday from funding through the 2020 state budget bill signed into law in November. It’s part of approximately $7.5 million distributed to police departments across Virginia. “The purpose...
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4514 28TH Road S , 11-8

FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 5/15 FROM 2-4PM! Welcome to sought-after Heatherlea community. This lovely and spacious 2 bedroom + den, 1 bath home with fabulous private outdoor space also includes parking for two cars. Enjoy an open floor plan with ample space for living and dining, plus a beautifully renovated gourmet kitchen. Featuring gorgeous wood floors throughout the home, and a handsome fireplace which adds so much charm to the living space. The expansive outdoor terrace is embraced by greenery and is the perfect place to relax or entertain. There are two very spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, and a den that can be used as the perfect home office with amazing natural light. A beautifully renovated bath with dual vanity and in-unit washer/dryer round out this wonderful condominium. The condominium community is pet-friendly and offers an outdoor swimming pool and beautiful grounds.Ideally located close to Shirlington Village, a wonderful shopping center with movie theater, restaurants, and more. Enjoy Four Mile Run Bike Trail, Barcroft park, and a dog park. Convenient to the bus station with a $2 ride to Metro to easily access downtown or the airport. Virginia wine country, Old Town Alexandria and Downtown DC are all within 30 minutes.
Arlington County, VAInside Nova

Arlington Historical Society gears up for museum-preservation effort

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. It could take upwards of 10 years and $1.5 million to preserve, renovate and expand the Arlington Historical Museum, and backers of the proposal are counting on the broader community to become engaged in the effort.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Experts: Arlington’s Expensive Housing Market Impacts Whole Region

Arlington’s lack of affordable townhomes, duplexes and other housing types has a ripple effect across the D.C. region, housing experts say. How Arlington tackles that deficit, they said, could help stem the tide of urban sprawl and its social, economic and environmental impacts — with more options, lower- and middle-income households are better able to stay in their communities, be near their jobs and access established transit areas.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1767 Lanier Place NW , #6

Contemporary charm encompasses this spacious, corner-unit condo located in the quaint enclave of Lanier Heights. The open floor plan features oversized windows, three natural light exposures, modern finishes, high ceilings, rich hardwood and recessed lighting throughout. The sleek kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, two tone cabinetry, and beautiful quartz countertops. The bedrooms are generous in size including the primary bedroom equipped with a luxe en suite bath. The TWO balconies are settled just off the living room and primary bedroom. Lanier Station, a boutique and pet-friendly building, was built in 2016 with close proximity to the Woodley Park/Zoo Metro, Safeway, Philz Coffee, the Line Hotel as well as all that Adams Morgan, Mount Pleasant and Woodley Park neighborhoods have to offer!
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Just Listed in Arlington

Just Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. How many times in your life has someone given you an unexpected $100,000 or more?. This is becoming more and more common in Arlington...
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

County Looks to Experiment With Expanded Tree Maintenance Program

A pot of money for free tree plantings could soon branch out to another use. Arlington County’s Tree Canopy Fund helps people, places of worship and others get free trees, but there’s been little money made available for maintaining trees due to stringent requirements — so stringent that only three trees in Arlington are currently eligible.
Arlington County, VAWashington Post

New apartments leasing in Arlington County’s Rosslyn-Ballston corridor

Leasing has begun at Aubrey, the first of three high-rise residential buildings at the Highlands, a mixed-use development in the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor in Arlington, Va. Under development by Penzance, the 23-story-tall Aubrey building at 1788 N. Pierce St. includes 331 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Evo, the second apartment tower, is anticipated to begin leasing this summer. The third tower is the Pierce condominium, which is selling now.
Arlington County, VAFalls Church News-Press

Our Man in Arlington

The soaring Air Force Memorial (its top 402 feet above sea level) has been comfortingly easy to visit since it opened in 2006. The entrance just off the start of Columbia Pike offers quick generous parking for a spectacular view of the D.C. skyline. But that is going to change....
Arlington County, VAarlingtonva.us

Cycling Through Arlington’s History

May is National Biking Month, and to celebrate, let’s take a look at Arlington’s decades-long history of bicycle enthusiasm!. The County Sheriff’s department and a local chapter of the VFW team up to form a bicycle safety club for youth in Arlington. According to a February 24, 1939 news article, the “bicycle rage of the [18]90s” was on the upswing, and conditions for cycling were hazardous on the local roads.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonconnection.com

Flourishing After 55 in Arlington

3829 N. Stafford St., Arlington, VA 22207 703-228-4747. 55+ Programs are virtual. A 55+ Membership is required to attend ($20 annual fee). Learn more at parks.arlingtonva.us, search 55+ member. To join or register, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call 703-228-4747. VIRTUAL AND OUTDOOR PROGRAMS. Travel discussion to focus on favorite meals...
Arlington County, VAInside Nova

Arlington foster parents of year lauded

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Nathan Wiehe and Cassie Ravo have been named by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments as the 2021 Foster Parents of the Year for Arlington. “They have shown selflessness, patience and understanding to the...
Arlington County, VAarlingtonconnection.com

Arlington Honors Fallen Police Officers

Acting Arlington County Police Chief Charles Penn stands in front of a plaque “In Valor There Is Hope” in the plaza outside police headquarters reading the names of the seven fallen ACPD officers on Monday, May, 10. ACPD and the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office commemorated National Police Week in a virtual ceremony by honoring the lives of Arlington’s seven fallen police officers dating from 1935 to 2016.