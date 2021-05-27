newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Democrats, Republicans Present Competing Budget, Tax Plans at the Legislature

By Rose Hoban
Posted by 
indyweeknc
indyweeknc
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. In dueling press conferences at the General Assembly building in Raleigh on Tuesday, lawmakers floated their proposals for how to allocate state dollars for the upcoming state fiscal year that starts July 1. Governor Roy Cooper presented his $27.3 billion...

indyweek.com
indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hill

 https://indyweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Government
Raleigh, NC
Elections
City
Raleigh, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Corporate Tax#Tax Deduction#Excise Taxes#Senate Budget#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Republican Lawmakers#General Assembly#House#Senate Finance Committee#Kaiser Family Foundation#Wake County Democrat#Commonwealth Fund#Republican Senate#State Budget#Tax Cuts#The Senate#State Taxes#Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
PoliticsNorwalk Hour

Legislative panel to hammer out compromise state budget plan

BOSTON (AP) — The debate over a new state budget now heads to a Legislative conference committee after the Massachusetts Senate this week passed its version of the $47.7 billion budget for the 2022 fiscal year beginning July 1. The Senate added $63.7 million to the proposed budget over the...
Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

Rhode Island Governor Puts Marijuana Legalization Plan In Budget, Days After Lawmakers File Competing Plan

The governor of Rhode Island on Thursday unveiled his budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year, and it includes a plan to legalize marijuana in the state. The move comes two days after legislative leaders introduced their own bill to tax and regulate cannabis sales. While there are a number of differences, the lawmakers and administrative officials signaled that they intend to work together as they move through the process. Gov. Dan McKee’s (D) proposal calls for 25 marijuana retailers to be licensed each year for the first three years of implementation. Those would be awarded on a lottery basis, but five would be specifically given to minority-owned businesses, a category that also includes firms run by women. Additional licenses would be issued in the future based on demand. Sales would begin in April 2022. The plan calls for a “strictly regulated legal market for adult-use marijuana” that is “anchored in principles of equity and public health and safety,” an executive summary of the budget proposal says. “Prohibiting the possession, cultivation, and sale of cannabis to adults has proven to be an ineffective policy for the State of Rhode Island,” the text of the legislation itself states. “In the absence of a legal, tightly regulated market, an illicit cannabis industry has thrived, undermining the public health, safety and welfare of Rhode Islanders. Regional and national shifts in cannabis policy have increased access to legal cannabis and marijuana products for Rhode Islanders in other states, the sale of which benefits the residents of the providing state while providing no funds to the State of Rhode Island to address the public health, safety and welfare externalities that come with increased access to cannabis, including marijuana.” Cannabis sales would be taxed at 17 percent, which includes the state’s seven percent sales tax and…
Electionsfloridianpress.com

DeSantis: “Lockdowns” Turned Democrats into Republicans

This week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) took part in a Republican Governors Association town hall on Fox News. After a surge of people has moved from states like New York to Florida, the Gov. DeSantis assessed that “lockdowns” have turned Democrats into Republicans. He also shared that those people are disregarding the “phony narratives” from the mainstream media regarding how the Sunshine State, and he also estimated that “they’re registering as Republicans overwhelmingly.”
Presidential Electionkjzz.org

Senate Republicans Scuttle Plans For Thursday Budget Vote

Republican leaders in the Arizona Senate, facing opposition from lawmakers in their own party, gave up plans to push through a $12.8 billion budget Thursday afternoon. At least one GOP senator, Paul Boyer, has balked at a proposal in the budget to flatten Arizona’s income tax to 2.5%. The Glendale Republican told KJZZ’s “The Show” he’s concerned a massive reduction in tax collections will harm the finances of Arizona cities and towns, who receive a share of the revenue collected by the state.
Politicswjol.com

Illinois Senate Republicans Want Tax Increases Eliminated From Budget Consideration

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File) Illinois Senate Republicans want Governor J.B. Pritzker and Democratic leaders to eliminate tax increases from consideration for the 2022 budget. Pritzker’s administration said yesterday it is hoping to save nearly a billion dollars by getting rid of or altering nine tax incentives. Pritzker calls the incentives loopholes and thinks they need to be addressed to balance the budget. Republicans say Illinois has generated 16-billion in unexpected revenue, so there is no need to eliminate incentives.
Politicscountywidenews.com

Legislature Had A Good Budget Year

After proposing the budget last week, legislators came into the Capitol for an extra day so we could move the budget bills forward and pass other important legislation. The Legislature approved the appropriations bills to fund core government services for Fiscal Year 2022, which begins July 1. This budget appropriates $8.8 billion, which is a 14.3 percent increase over last year's budget thanks largely in part to how quickly Oklahoma reopened our state after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This action gave us a much healthier budget outlook for the next fiscal year than other states who waited months to reopen.
Income TaxRiverside Press Enterprise

Legislature should pull UBI plan from state budget

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed spending $35 million to support “universal basic income” programs that would send monthly checks to low-income residents, no questions asked. It’s an unsustainable and unwise idea that lawmakers should remove from the state budget. The Legislature has already killed a universal basic income plan, Assembly...
Income TaxDuncan Banner

Column: Legislature Passes FY22 Budget

This week, the House and Senate each passed the appropriations bill to fund state government services for Fiscal Year 2022. This budget appropriates $8.8 billion, which starts in July. This budget increases common education funding by more than $210 million to a historic high of $3.2 billion. Also included in...