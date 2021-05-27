Tale of two towns: Amherst and Monson municipal reopening plans differ as COVID-19 state of emergency ends June 15

On June 3, 2011, I got off a plane at Bradley International Airport after flying in from Washington, DC. On any given week, this would not have been notable. But this time, things were anything but normal. On this Friday morning, I had left Washington early in order to be in my hometown of Springfield, where I once served as Mayor, where I raised my children, and where I still reside today to survey damage from an unthinkable EF-3 tornado that touched down two days earlier.