newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

Precision Dairy Conference is June 22-23

By Editorials
Worthington Daily Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — The University of Minnesota will host the 2021 Precision Dairy Conference June 22-23. Producers, consultants, veterinarians, industry representatives and researchers are all part of the program. In-person capacity is limited due to pandemic restrictions, and people are encouraged to register soon. The program will also be offered...

www.dglobe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Saint Paul, MN
Industry
Saint Paul, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Industry
City
Saint Paul, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidan Connolly
Person
Mark Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Industry#Ceo#Agritech Capital#The University Of Guelph#Vyla#Select Milk Producers#Minglewood Inc#Pattison Dairy#Honey Creek Dairy#Dairy Producers#Keynote Speakers#Veterinarians Don Niles#Professor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

Outside Consultant: Why Should a Business Have Societal Impact as Part of Its Strategy?

This “Outside Consultant” column by Marcella de la Torre, who teaches courses at Opus College of Business, ran in the Star Tribune on May 10, 2021. High-quality business schools are working together toward achieving a positive societal impact. The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) fosters positive societal impact by partnering with the communities they serve. Both internal and external stakeholders work together to create strategic plans, delineate bold visions, and continuously improve to ensure alignment with their schools’ values and mission statements. This includes remaining abreast of innovative trends and technology for addressing the unique issues facing the workforce today, research, collaboration, and co-creation. New graduates and alumni are facing challenging and critical times in our societies, from racism, diversity, equity, inclusion to issues related to a pandemic that has not yet ended. Learners are craving for meaning in their lives and feeling they move from dialogue to taking action.
Minneapolis, MNfinance-commerce.com

April demand for new homes outpaces supply, Realtors report

The number of homes for sale in the Twin Cities returned to pre-pandemic levels last month, but inventory remains low because demand for housing is outpacing supply, according to Minneapolis and St. Paul Realtors. In April, sellers listed 7,468 residential properties, up 21.7% from April 2020, the Minneapolis Area Realtors...
Minneapolis, MNPioneer Press

Business People: Xcel’s Energy’s Ben Fowke to retire as CEO

OF NOTE – UTILITIES. Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy announced that Chairman and CEO Ben Fowke will retire as CEO effective Aug. 18; he will continue to serve on the board of directors as executive chairman. Bob Frenzel, president and chief operating officer, will become the company’s next CEO and president. Fowke has been chairman, CEO and president of the multistate utility since 2011.
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

Humans of St. Thomas: Abenezer Ayana ’21

Originally from Ethiopia, Abenezer Ayana ’21 is leaving his mark at St. Thomas by applying his computer science background and taking advantage of the resources that surround him as a curious and driven entrepreneur. Looking to make big change in the U.S. and in Ethiopia, Ayana has worked toward pitching three ideas in Schulze School of Entrepreneurship competitions: OmniPresent, BraillEazy and Fendesha, taking home two winning submissions to further polish.
Saint Paul, MNomahanews.net

Inventor of Post-it Notes dies; top 3M product

ST. PAUL, Minnesota: The inventor of the 3M Post-it Note has died. Spencer Silver, age 80, died May 8 at his home. Silver was working in a 3M lab in 1968 when he discovered an adhesive that allowed notes to be attached to surfaces, removed and re-posted elsewhere. Initially, Silver...