Large-Cap International Strategy Delivers Diversification, Higher Dividend Yield

A stock with a high dividend yield can be enticing, but it's important you ensure the dividend is backed by a steady, even rising, payout and is sustainable to avoid the risk of falling into value traps that high-yield stocks can sometimes turn out to be. High-yield stocks with an established dividend track record and growth catalysts that could drive dividends even higher are best bets, just like the three following stocks that offer yields as high as 5% or more.