newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Gary Neville leads the Manchester United autopsy – Thursday’s sporting social

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SEry3_0aDf5AkB00
Manchester United players (PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 27.

Football

The autopsy of Manchester United’s Europa League final defeat by Villarreal began, with Gary Neville urging Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to strengthen his squad in the summer.

Jamie Carragher twisted the knife.

Another United match, another glut of racist abuse for Marcus Rashford.

David De Gea was sorrowful after paying the penalty for his shootout miss.

Harry Maguire reacted to the loss.

Scott McTominay made a vow.

Juan Mata called for team spirit to prevail.

Matteo Guendouzi might be an Unai Emery fan – it is hard to tell.

Thank you and goodbye from Jesse Lingard?

John Terry got some morning cardio in.

Forest Green unveiled their new head coach.

Cricket

The cricket world was still having fun with the Matt Hancock memes.

What a last over.

Kevin Pietersen was on the golf course.

Boxing

Tyson Fury continued his (largely one-sided) war of words with Deontay Wilder.

Fury threw his weight behind Rashford.

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton was also in Rashford’s corner.

Cycling

Ever wondered what it’s like to race in the Giro d’Italia?

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith made her feelings clear about certain journalists.

Usain Bolt got wet.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles reflected on a successful tournament.

Basketball

LeBron James enjoyed the atmosphere in New York.

But didn’t enjoy the actions of Philadelphia’s crowd.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Pietersen
Person
David De Gea
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Juan Mata
Person
John Terry
Person
Jesse Lingard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giro D Italia#Uk#League Football#Manchester United#Forest Green#Sports Stars#Basketball Lebron James#Cricket#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Manchester United must address imbalanced midfield in transfer window, says Gary Neville

Gary Neville believes Manchester United’s disjointed midfield display during their 4-2 defeat by Liverpool evidenced a key problem Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to address.Solskjaer denied that his side were lacking motivation, with a top-four finish already secure and focus now on their upcoming Europa League final, yet some of side’s existing problems were laid bare in a chastening loss.Neville pointed to the use of Paul Pogba on the left creating an imbalance and suggested the club must go into the market for a conventional winger after their failed pursuit of Jadon Sancho last summer.“One of the issues Man Utd have...
Premier League90min.com

Gary Neville & Gary Lineker launch petition to introduce English football regulator

Gary Neville and Gary Lineker are fronting a petition to introduce an independent regulator to English football, aimed at preventing a repeat of the Super League debacle. A regulator would be responsible for approving or rejecting any proposals from clubs, depending on whether the idea in question was beneficial for the majority or just a select few - in essence, the money-grabbing Super League would have been shot down before it had even started.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Gary Neville picks NINE players from Manchester clubs in his MNF Premier League team of the season, while Jamie Carragher finds room for a couple of wildcards... and both agree on Ruben Dias and Phil Foden for best player and top youngster

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have selected their Premier League teams of the season, with Manchester City and Manchester United stars predictably dominating the line-ups. Speaking on Monday Night Football after Fulham's defeat to Burnley, relegating them from the Premier League, Carragher and Neville put forward their best XI of the season, with perhaps a few surprising omissions.
Premier LeagueRaleigh News & Observer

Former England players lobby government for soccer regulator

Gary Neville has united a group of former playing rivals turned broadcasting competitors to lobby the government to introduce an independent regulatory body for English football to help to stave off any renewed attempts to launch a Super League by elite clubs. A parliamentary petition was launched Monday by Neville...
NFLPosted by
SPORTbible

Gary Neville Launches Petition To Create ‘Fairer Football’ Regulator And Block European Super League

Gary Neville is leading a new campaign to introduce an independent football regulator in England, so that a European Super League can never be plotted in secret again. The ex-Manchester United player announced the joint movement via a video on Twitter and an open letter signed by the likes of Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher. A petition calls for a "fairer football for all".
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Neville urges Man Utd to revive Sancho plans

Gary Neville reckons Manchester United's priority will be to sign Jadon Sancho this summer and not a striker. United have been linked with Sancho and his Borussia Dortmund teammate and star striker Erling Haaland. But Neville thinks they will prioritise winger Sancho after they re-signed forward Edinson Cavani on a...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Stars including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Rio Ferdinand and Gary Lineker write to the Government in attempt to set up independent football regulator that would outlaw any future attempts to abandon traditional football pyramid after failed Super League plans

The Government will come under major pressure on Monday morning from some of English football’s biggest names to establish an independent football regulator. In an open letter signed by Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Lineker and Jamie Carragher among others, Whitehall is being urged to launch an Ofcom-style body to regulate the sport.