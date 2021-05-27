Washington Street Widening Project is now complete

The Washington Street (91st St.), widening project, from Garnett Road to Olive Avenue (129th E. Ave.), is now complete, according to Streets and Stormwater Director Rocky Henkel.

Punch list items such as grading and sodding the embankments are all that have yet to be completed.

The speed limit is 45 miles per hour once again for both the eastbound and westbound traffic lanes. It had been decreased to 17 miles per hour throughout the area due to the construction and the workforce's safety.

Since taking over the project in September 2020, City crews have worked tirelessly to complete the project. Throughout the process, Henkel provided bi-monthly updates to the community through the City's website and social media channels.

In the final Washington Street widening project update video, he thanked residents for their patience during construction.

"I want to take this time to thank you for your patience and understanding as you endured the many delays throughout this project," Henkel said. "I also want to send my appreciation to all of our crews that worked so hard to provide the quality work on this project for our citizens."

Watch it on YouTube.