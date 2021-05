Anglers who fish in Idaho’s Clearwater Region are encouraged to participate in a survey about potential changes to salmon and steelhead fishing seasons for 2022-24. Fish and Game is asking for public comment on potential changes to season and limits for fall Chinook salmon, coho salmon and steelhead in the Clearwater, Snake and lower Salmon rivers. Results from the survey will be considered by the Fish and Game Commission in November when they set fall salmon and steelhead fishing seasons and limits for the next three years.