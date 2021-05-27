newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Iain Vigurs and Michael Gardyne among players released by Ross County

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29uMw9_0aDf4zM500
Michael Gardyne is leaving Ross County (PA Archive)

Long-serving pair Iain Vigurs and Michael Gardyne are among 10 players leaving Ross County

The veteran midfielders scored the goals that guaranteed County’s top-flight status thanks to a 2-1 win at Motherwell on the final day of the Scottish Premiership season.

Callum Morris, Jason Naismith, Ross Draper, Billy McKay, Jermaine Hylton, Mohamed Maouche, Carl Tremarco and Tony Andreu are also being released by the Dingwall club following the appointment of Malky Mackay as manager on Wednesday.

Keith Watson, Blair Spittal and Ross Munro are in talks over new contracts.

Gardyne, 35, has signed for County four times and is the club’s record goalscorer and appearance holder, and has won seven trophies during more than 11 years of service.

A club statement read: “Over those years Michael has been an incredible servant of the club, become a friend to many and will always have a special place here at our club.”

Club captain Vigurs, 33, has had two spells with both County and Inverness.

“Iain has built a great connection with our club over the years and will always be held in high regard for his contributions to where the club is today,” the statement added.

“Both Michael and Iain were instrumental in the club achieving the success it has – particularly the 2010 Scottish Cup final run, our 40-match unbeaten run to take us to the Premiership for the first time in our history and Michael in our 2016 Scottish League Cup triumph.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malky Mackay
Person
Michael Gardyne
Person
Callum Morris
Person
Carl Tremarco
Person
Blair Spittal
Person
Iain Vigurs
Person
Billy Mckay
Person
Jason Naismith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Cup#Motherwell#Club Captain Vigurs#Inverness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Ross County secure their Scottish Premiership status with win at Motherwell

Second-half goals from veteran midfielders Iain Vigurs and Michael Gardyne secured Ross County’s Scottish Premiership status as they came from behind to beat Motherwell 2-1. Sam Foley’s early goal, coupled with a strike by Kilmarnock at Hamilton moments later, put County into second-bottom spot and they were heading for the play-offs at half-time.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Christopher Long among 16 first-team players to leave Motherwell

Christopher Long is among 16 first-team players who have been confirmed as leaving Motherwell. Long, who has scored 17 goals in two seasons at Fir Park, is leaving at the end of his contract along with Aaron Chapman, Sam Foley, Ross MacIver, Liam Polworth, Harry Robinson, Sherwin Seedorf and Jamie Semple.
Sportsthesportsman.com

Ross County Secure SPL Survival And Force Kilmarnock Into Relegation Play-Off

Ross County are guaranteed to play in the Scottish Premiership next season after they came from behind against Motherwell to secure the 2-1 win they needed to guarantee survival. Instead it is Kilmarnock who will play Dundee in a play-off for their place in the SPL, despite winning 2-0 at bottom club Hamilton. Despite a dominant performance it wasn’t enough for Tommy Wright’s side to avoid the play-off on an intense final day, and their 28-year stint in the top flight looks under threat.
SoccerBBC

John Hughes: Ross County manager departs after securing Premiership safety

John Hughes has left his post as Ross County manager after steering the club to Scottish Premiership safety. The 56-year-old replaced Stuart Kettlewell in December with the side bottom of the division. And he secured a 10th-placed finished, thus avoiding automatic relegation and the Premiership play-off final. County announced Hughes...
Premier LeagueBBC

Birmingham City: Jon Toral among 13 players released

Midfielder Jon Toral is one of 13 players who have been released by Championship side Birmingham City. The 26-year-old Spaniard joined Blues in August 2020 from Hull City. But the former Arsenal man only started 11 games last season, making a further seven appearances as a substitute. Ryan Burke, Dan...
Soccerchatsports.com

Max Power: Sunderland captain among seven released by League One club

Sunderland have released seven players, including captain Max Power, after they were beaten in the League One play-off semi-finals by Lincoln. The club said that Aiden McGeady, Denver Hume and Luke O'Nien "will be offered new deals". Meanwhile, they are "in discussions" with striker Charlie Wyke. Wyke scored 31 goals...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Former Celtic defender to be confirmed as Ross County boss

Malky Mackay looks set to replace his former Celtic teammate John Hughes as Ross County manager. Hughes opted against staying in Dingwall after sealing a stay in the top flight courtesy of a second half comeback win over Motherwell. Now the former SFA Performance Director looks set to be unveiled as the new County manager today.
UEFASkySports

Malky Mackay appointed as new manager of Ross County

Malky Mackay has been appointed as the new manager of Ross County. The former Cardiff, Watford and Wigan boss stepped down as the Scottish Football Association's performance director last November after four years in the post. He replaces John Hughes, who chose not to stay on as Staggies boss earlier...
UEFAPosted by
newschain

Malky Mackay hopeful past is in past after taking Ross County reins

Malky Mackay met up with his ghosts of yesteryear after being appointed manager of Ross County. The 49-year-old former Cardiff, Watford and Wigan boss, who stepped down as the Scottish Football Association’s performance director in November after four years in the post during which he was in interim charge of Scotland for a friendly game against Holland, replaces John Hughes who left on Monday despite steering the club to Scottish Premiership safety.
Soccer67hailhail.com

Celtic coach John Kennedy already being touted for Ross County gig

It hasn’t taken long for John Kennedy to start being touted for the Ross County managerial role. John Hughes’ departure from the Staggies was announced yesterday. This comes after big Yogi managed to keep the Highland club in the Premiership last season. With his short-term deal coming to an end, there appeared to be an amicable split.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

George Moncur and Kazenga LuaLua among group of players to leave Luton

George Moncur and Kazenga LuaLua are to leave Luton when their current contracts expire, the Sky Bet Championship club has announced. The pair, who were part of the Hatters side which won the League One title in 2019 and then fought to retain its Championship status 12 months later, will be released along with Harry Isted and Brandon Galloway having not been offered new deals.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Motherwell face local rivals Airdrie in Premier Sports Cup

Motherwell will take on local rivals Airdrie for the first time in 14 years after being paired together in the group-stage draw for the Premier Sports Cup. The Lanarkshire foes have not met since a Scottish Cup tie back in 2007. But they are on a fresh collision course after...