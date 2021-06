Pitt students, faculty and staff who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are now eligible to receive prizes, including up to $2,500 in cash. Kenyon Bonner, the vice provost and dean of students, said in an announcement on Wednesday that all students have to do is fill out a disclosure survey stating they received their vaccine to be entered into the drawing for prizes. The rewards include gift certificates to restaurants and the University Store on Fifth, research funding support, Pitt Eats dollars for on-campus dining and tickets to sporting events.