Small-Cap Biotech UIT Seeks Out Likely Acquisition Targets

Proving the potency of the small cap value combination, the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) is up over 41% year-to-date. That’s a big gain in a short amount of time, but it doesn’t imply RZV’s upside from here is limited. In fact, there are reasons to believe to that the current value run is still in its early innings. Despite small cap value’s recent bullishness, and weakness in small cap growth, the gaps between the two are still wide. That could mean RZV still has more work to do to narrow spreads against growth rivals.