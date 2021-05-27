Small-Cap Biotech UIT Seeks Out Likely Acquisition Targets
Kevin D. Mahn is President and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management. Mr. Mahn joined Parsippany, N.J.-based Hennion & Walsh as a Managing Director in 2004. Currently, he is responsible for all of the Wealth and Asset Management products at Hennion & Walsh Asset Management, including the services offered at the firm around fee-based money management and portfolio strategies within the SmartTrust platform of Unit Investment Trusts (UITs). Mr. Mahn was also the former portfolio manager of the SmartGrowth Mutual Funds. Profile.www.twst.com