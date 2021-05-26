newsbreak-logo
Corpus Christi, TX

TCEQ remands desalination application

Rockport Pilot
 5 days ago

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has remanded the application for the desalination plant proposed by the Port of Corpus Christi (PCC) for Harbor Island, which is within the city limits of Port Aransas. TCEQ Commissioners voted unanimously to remand the application back to the State Office of Administrative...

www.rockportpilot.com
