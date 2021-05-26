TCEQ remands desalination application

Notice is hereby given that the Southwest Florida Water Management District has received Individual Surface Management permit application number 823230 from Spring Hill Storage, LLC, 13528 W Boulton Blvd, Mettawa, IL 60045 Application received: 04/14/21. Proposed commercial activity: Development of three additional storage buildings that are a total of 0.90 acres with associated infrastructure including parking lot, drainage system, utilities, and landscaping. Project name: Metro Storage – Spring Hill. Project size: 5.72 acres. Location: Section 15, Township 23S, Range 18 East in Hernando County. Outstanding Florida Water: N/A. Aquatic Preserve: N/A. The application is available for public inspection Monday through Friday at the Tampa Service Office, 7601 US Highway 301, Tampa, FL 33637-6759. Interested persons may inspect a copy of the application and submit written comments concerning the application. Comments must include the permit application number and be received within 14 days from the date of this notice. If you wish to be notified of intended agency action or an opportunity to request administrative hearing regarding the application, you must send a written request referencing the permit application number to the Southwest Florida Water Management District, Regulation Performance Management Department, 2379 Broad Street, Brooksville FL, 34604-6899 or submit your request through the District’s website at www.watermatters.org. The District does not discriminate based on disability. Anyone requiring accommodation under the ADA should contact the Regulation Performance Management Department at (352) 796-7211 or 1(800)423-1476, TDD only 1(800)231-6103.