Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh Files Independent Nominating Petitions in his Bid for Reelection
The Walsh Campaign submitted more than 2,500 signatures to create an independent line on the Syracuse mayoral ballot in November. With over 2,500 signatures – more than three times the number required by state election law – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has formally filed independent nominating petitions with the Onondaga Board of Elections to gain ballot access in the general election. The Walsh campaign submitted 612 petitions containing 2,538 signatures to the Board of Elections on Tuesday.