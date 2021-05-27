newsbreak-logo
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh Files Independent Nominating Petitions in his Bid for Reelection

By Urban CNY News
urbancny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walsh Campaign submitted more than 2,500 signatures to create an independent line on the Syracuse mayoral ballot in November. With over 2,500 signatures – more than three times the number required by state election law – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has formally filed independent nominating petitions with the Onondaga Board of Elections to gain ballot access in the general election. The Walsh campaign submitted 612 petitions containing 2,538 signatures to the Board of Elections on Tuesday.

Syracuse, NYurbancny.com

Mayor Walsh Appoints Surveillance Technology Work Group

Proper oversight and community input on Surveillance Technology is one of the Mayor’s key commitments in police reform and good government. Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh appointed a 13-person Surveillance Technology Work Group to ensure residents have input on potential uses of surveillance technology by the City of Syracuse. Mayor Walsh committed to establishing a work group as part of his Surveillance Technology Executive Order signed in December 2020.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Lawsuit filed against city of Syracuse to protect Columbus statue

The Columbus Monument Corporation has filed a motion against the city of Syracuse in an effort to protect the Christopher Columbus statue in Columbus Circle downtown. The monument began to cause friction last sumer when protesters called for its removal at the height of the Black Lives Matter rallies. City officials and advocacy group representatives gathered together several times to discuss the future of the statue while members for the Italian American community and others advocated against its removal.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

It’s back: Lawmakers propose ban on broker fees

The push to ban New York City tenants from having to pay their landlords’ broker fees has been taken up by lawmakers. New York State Senators Jabari Brisport and Julia Salazar introduced a bill last month that would ban landlords from forcing tenants to pay their broker fees. The bill was introduced about six weeks before the Legislative Session ends and there is not a matching bill in the Assembly, which is a requirement for the proposal to become law.
Syracuse, NYurbancny.com

Statement by City of Syracuse Corporation Counsel Kristen Smith on State Supreme Court Lawsuit by Columbus Monument Corporation:

“The City of Syracuse will respond to the Columbus Monument Corporation’s lawsuit in court. The City has and will follow the process set forth in local and state law regarding the relocation and preservation of the statue. As we do that, we will focus on creating unity. The Mayor appointed an advisory commission last week that is representative of the community to guide the creation of a heritage park at the circle.”
Syracuse, NYcnycentral.com

Syracuse City Hall reopens to the public Monday with some changes

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse City Hall will reopen to the public Monday after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The opening will come with improvements for the community, according to the City. Located at 233 E. Washington Street, City Hall will reopen with a...
Onondaga County, NYurbancny.com

County Executive McMahon Announces Isabelle Harris as the New Director of Strategic Initiatives Harris will be responsible for overseeing funding from the American Relief Act

Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon today announced that Isabelle Harris had accepted the position as the Director of Strategic Initiatives for Onondaga County. County Executive McMahon said, “With the stimulus funding provided by the American Relief Act, Onondaga County has a once in a generation opportunity to...
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Renters rush to claim $23 million in rent help in Onondaga County before evictions begin

Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 3,000 people have asked for help with back rent since Onondaga County began accepting applications the money less than a month ago. About 3,200 tenants and landlords have put in applications for the rent help, asking for $13 million in back rent. The fund, paid for with federal American Rescue Act dollars, has about $23 million here. A recent survey found that landlords in Onondaga County are owed more than $26 million in back rent, but the number is likely several times that because only 10% of the nearly 12,000 landlords responded.
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse City Hall reopens with new ren­o­va­tions

More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Syracuse City Hall to close it's doors, they have reopened Monday. For those headed there in the coming days and weeks, you'll likely notice some major improvements since it was last open, including a new main entrance located on Market Street with improved security and an accessible ramp at the south door.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Oneida, NYObserver-Dispatch

Oneida, Onondaga county leaders urged Cuomo to follow CDC on masks

Oneida and Onondaga county executives released a joint statement Monday – joining other leaders across the state – urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to accept Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines regarding masks for vaccinated individuals, according to social media posts. Cuomo on Monday – shortly after the county executives pleas...
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
Syracuse, NYwibx950.com

Lawsuit Seeks To Stop Removal of Columbus Statue in Syracuse

More than two dozen 'petitioners' including the Columbus Monument Corporation are suing the city of Syracuse to halt its planned removal. Mayor Ben Walsh announced last October the statue would be coming down, citing opposition from Native American groups, including the Onondagas, via the NY Post:. Mayor Ben Walsh —...
Public HealthNBC News

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid book deal worth more than $5.1 million

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being paid more than $5.1 million for his book on leadership during the coronavirus crisis, his office said Monday. The Democratic governor and his office had for months refused to disclose how much he was paid for the book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic."