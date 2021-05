The New Mexico Department of Health announced 543 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths related to the disease in the state from Saturday to Monday. Chaves County reported 10 new cases over the three days. Bernalillo County had the most, with 146, followed by San Juan County with 101. Doña Ana County had 32 cases and Santa Fe had 42. The 24 other counties reporting new cases had 25 or less.