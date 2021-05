MOUNT OLIVE – Public education today dictates the need for a new type of school leader – an executive instead of an administrator. No longer are school and district leaders just managing operations, they must be able to create learning organizations that can grow and change quickly to improve performance. To meet these new demands on educators, the University of Mount Olive (UMO) will launch its newest graduate level degree program in educational leadership starting in the fall of 2021. Scholarship opportunities are available for qualifying students.