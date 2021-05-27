newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israel plans to indict powerful ultra-Orthodox politician

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

JERUSALEM — Israel's attorney general plans to indict a powerful ultra-Orthodox politician on charges of obstruction of justice in connection with the long-delayed extradition of a former teacher accused of sexually abusing her students in Australia. Yaakov Litzman, a former health minister, is accused of pressuring ministry employees to alter...

www.startribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Orthodox#Australia#Jerusalem#Justice#Extradition#Jewish#Ultra Orthodox Politician#Jerusalem#Corruption#Wrongdoing#Attorney General#Country#Strained Relations#Stand#Obstruction#Health Minister#Private Individuals#Hearing#Ministry Employees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Middle East
Related
Militarythetaiwantimes.com

Israel hits main roads, power lines in pre-dawn strikes

Israel conducted dozens of pre-dawn airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Monday, as Palestinian militants fired barrages of rockets at southern Israeli cities. The strikes were of lethal magnitude as Israel said it hit facilities belonging to the militant group Hamas and several commanders’ homes damaging main roads and power lines.
Middle Eastthenationalnews.com

How Iran is planning to exploit the Palestine-Israel crisis

The ground beneath the Palestinian territories and Israel are shifting so rapidly that it is impossible to predict what is going to happen next. As I write this, Israeli forces may have decided to launch a ground invasion of Gaza, having determined that they cannot back down now, as Hamas continues to fire rockets into their territory in response to the violence on the streets of Jerusalem between Palestinians and Israelis.
Foreign PolicyArkansas Online

Some in Congress question arms-sale plan to Israel

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration's proposed sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel earlier this month is raising red flags for some House Democrats who are part of the shifting debate over the U.S. government's support for the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Congress was officially...
Middle Eastksl.com

World powers urge truce as Israel-Palestinian conflict rages

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) — Israel bombarded Gaza with airstrikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull during which the U.N. sent a small fuel convoy into the enclave, where it says 52,000 people are now displaced. Israeli leaders said they were pressing on with...
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

Maryland’s Federal Politicians Speak Out on Israel and Gaza Violence

As the violence in Israel and Gaza continues, Maryland’s federal representatives have issued statements and taken to Twitter to call for a ceasefire. U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin issued a joint statement with fellow U.S. Senators Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Ron Wyden of Oregon condemning attacks on civilians and called for efforts to create a lasting peace in the region.
Middle Eastthekashmirimages.com

The Israel-Palestine conflict and Netanyahu’s game plan

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The Israeli Palestine conflict is not new and dates back to 1948 when the state of Israel was established on the Arab land. The conflict which began in mid 20th century has been one of the most complicated conflicts of the world and yet there is no amicable solution that has been found and therefore no immediate hope for a solution in the near future especially under the present circumstances in the world.
Public Healthawanireview.com

COVID-19: Israel plans to end health restrictions

On Sunday, the Israeli Ministry of Health said that Israel plans to end most health restrictions related to the Coronavirus, as of early June, on its territory. For the first time since the outbreak of the epidemic, all restrictions inside Israeli territory will be lifted from 1he is The ministry said in a press release, “June,” explaining that the government still has to vote in favor of this proposal.
ProtestsCleveland Jewish News

German politicians sound unprecedented pro-Israel rhetoric at rally

Just hours before Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire on May 21, German politicians representing all political parties, except for the excluded right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), gathered in front of the iconic Brandenburg Gate—yards away from Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial—to pledge its unwavering support for Israel. The rally, which drew by larger estimates about 1,000 people, was organized by the WerteInitiative (“ValuesInitiative”), a Jewish NGO that aims to secure Jewish life in Germany, and co-sponsored by several Jewish and non-Jewish groups.
Middle EastMinneapolis Star Tribune

Israel's Netanyahu faces growing threat to lengthy rule

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opponents on Sunday appeared to be moving closer toward a coalition deal that could end the 12-year rule of the longtime Israeli leader. Naftali Bennett, leader of the small Yamina party and a kingmaker following March 23 elections, scheduled an 8 p.m. news...
Middle EastPosted by
The Conversation UK

How urban planning plays a role in Israel-Palestine

On May 21, a ceasefire was agreed to between Israel, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, putting an end to a bloody 11-day conflict. Despite the relative calm that has ensued, the violence of these past weeks across Israel-Palestine has unveiled distinct urban fronts. The conflict was triggered in the Sheikh Jarrah...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Naftali Bennett: the Right-Wing Millionaire Who May End Netanyahu Era

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Naftali Bennett, Israel's likely next prime minister, is a self-made tech millionaire who dreams of annexing most of the occupied West Bank. Bennett has said that creation of a Palestinian state would be suicide for Israel, citing security reasons. But the standard-bearer of Israel's religious right and...
Middle EastMother Jones

Benjamin Netanyahu Might Finally Lose

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. After more than 12 consecutive years as prime minister, it looks like Benjamin Netanyahu’s tenure as the head of Israel’s government may finally be coming to an end. On Sunday, Naftali Bennett announced that his right-wing Yamina Party would break ranks with Netanyahu’s Likud Party and would instead attempt to form a coalition government consisting of an array of parties from the political center, right, and left. And, for the first time in history, the government would likely be propped up by support from a party, Ra’am, that largely represents Arab citizens of Israel. If the effort is successful—it could still be scuttled by defections from a handful of members of Israel’s parliament—it would be nothing short of a political earthquake.
Middle EastPost-Bulletin

Netanyahu may face imminent end to long run as Israel's leader

JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israeli far-right politician Naftali Bennett will deliver a statement on Sunday in which he is widely expected to throw his crucial support behind a "government of change" to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Opposition chief Yair Lapid, who has until Wednesday to put together a...