newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Grow the Word

swiowanewssource.com
 3 days ago

“The fear of human opinion disables; trusting in God protects you from that.”. -Proverbs 29:25 (MSG version) “What will people think?” “What should I do, Lord?” Which of these questions is more of a driving force in the decisions you make? Be honest with yourself. How often do the opinions of others influence you more than the guiding force of the Holy Spirit? Let me try one last time. When was the last time you said, posted or did something that you knew would bring God glory yet others would mock, roll their eyes at or even slander you?

www.swiowanewssource.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear God#Important Things#Important People#Proverbs#God Glory#Lord#Time#Opinion#Msg Version#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Gregg County, TXLongview News-Journal

Letter: Thanks for kind words

I want to thank everyone for the congratulations and kind words written in the Longview News-Journal (news story, May 11) this week regarding my retirement from Gregg County. I have been so blessed to be a part of this community, and I wholeheartedly know God has opened doors for me I could never imagine and I will miss my friends and coworkers. Please keep me in your prayers for I will be praying for you all.
Buffalo, MObuffaloreflex.com

MAY CHARACTER WORD: compassionate

Having or showing compassion; sympathetic; showing empathy. Compassionate means to be nice to others and being sympathetic to others and being able to put yourself in other people’s shoes, and this is important to the world because if no one was compassionate to one another, then everybody would be selfish and there would be some murder.
EnvironmentMarietta Times

Climate Change and the H-Word

I have a confession to make: I just finished eating a double bacon cheeseburger. I drive a car. I’m writing this on an iPhone. I’ll later edit and submit it to the Times with one of multiple laptops I use. I love air conditioning and hot showers. I’m a night...
Abraham Lincolnpsychologytoday.com

The Power of a Few Nice Words

A series of studies found evidence that people's expectations about how a stranger will feel if they give them a compliment are incorrect. Because people tend to misjudge how a stranger will react to a compliment, they avoid sharing complimentary words. In actuality, people appreciate receiving a compliment, and when...
Books & Literaturemcphersonweeklynews.com

Linking words for a good essay

It includes a lesson plan using a kinaesthetic matching activity and worksheet A linking sentence coherently connects two other sentences together in an essay.In this lesson, you will learn different connecting.Linking words list to Conclude.Definition of Transitions: These are words or phrases that connect one thought or idea to the next What are good linking words?Linking Words For Essay, how to add pages to essay, how to write an introduction for an informative essay, how to write a professionalism essay about daycare teacher.The definition of a link is a word or group of words that linking words for a good essay act as a way ….So take a look and start to learn all of them.They have created beautiful original work at Good Linking Words In An Essay.First, firstly, second, third, thirdly: next, last finally: in addition, moreover.Useful Linking Words for Writing Essay in English.List of Useful Linking Words in English!Common linking words list for academic writing.10 Words English has Lost, and 10 Words It’s Gained Also, your essays are assessed according to a particular criteria and it is your responsibility to ensure that it is being met.A linking sentence coherently connects two other sentences together in an essay.Linking words and phrases First / firstly, second / secondly, third / thirdly etc.Writing is an art and a process that lies in how you progress your ideas.Also, your essays are assessed according to a particular criteria and it is your responsibility to ensure that it is being met.So, in this article we will discuss the most useful linkers for Task 1 and Task 2 of the Writing test.Essay Paragraph Linking Sentences The following words and expressions are frequently used as paragraph openers and linking expressions.What you write about is only part of what makes up a great essay.We can use linking words to give a result, add information, summarize, give illustrations, emphasize a point, sequence information, compare or to contrast idea Linking words assume a significant job in an essay.The definition of a link is a word or group of words that act as a way ….They help the audience move from one idea to another, building a coherent relationship within the document.The good student strives constantly to achieve a better essay each time they write one.The definition of a link is a word or group of words that act as a way ….These linking words will help you to express your ideas and use them in different situations.It is placed between the two sentences in order to provide them with more context, allowing the paragraph to proceed in a logical fashion.
ReligionFort Bend Herald

Word of God Fellowship Church

Sunday School at 10:00 AM, Main service starting at 11:00 AM, with Rev. David Shows speaking from Luke 17:1-10 with a sermon entitled “How to Increase Your Faith” . Sunday Evening Service begins at 6:00 pm with a message from Bro. Terry Ricklefsen. Wednesday Night (May 19) has Prayer Meeting and Children’s Church beginning at 6:30 pm, VIT Bible School Teaching “The Boxes” by Dr. Walter Tracy. Seek God and He will be found.
Notre Dame, INNotre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

A little over 500 words

After the year we’ve had, I should have more than enough content to fill this column. But oddly enough, I don’t really know what to say. Hiding in the news department, I’m not really used to writing my own opinions and allowing other people to judge my thoughts. I’ve always dreaded Inside Columns, and I tended to stop typing the second I hit 500 words. Honestly, sometimes I couldn’t even make it to 500 words, and I hoped the Viewpoint Editor just wouldn’t notice. I have always preferred listening over speaking myself.
Religionarcamax.com

Today's Word "omnipresent"

Omnipresent \om-nuh-PREZ-uhnt\ (adjective) - Present in all places at the same time; ubiquitous. "He cannot doubt concerning God hearing him, because God is Omnipresent. He cannot doubt, because he realizes God is Love." -- Elizabeth Delv King, 'The Lotus Path'. Omnipresent is from Medieval Latin omnipresens, from Latin omni-, "all"...
Religionarcamax.com

Today's Word "ignoramus"

Ignoramus \ig-nuh-RAY-mus\ (noun) - An ignorant person; a dunce. "I am quite an ignoramus, I know nothing in the world." -- Charlotte Bronte, Villette. Ignoramus was the name of a character in George Ruggle's 1615 play of the same name. The name was derived from the Latin, literally, "we are ignorant," from ignorare, "not to know," from ignarus, "not knowing," from ig- (for in-), "not" + gnarus, "knowing, acquainted with, expert in." It is related to ignorant and ignore.
RelationshipsBrunswick News

His Words Hurt Me

I know I’m at an awkward age, and I feel it. I am a 13-year-old girl and was recently told by a boy my age that I am “ugly.” I don’t feel ugly, but I do feel unattractive sometimes. I’ve tried to just forget about this incident, but I still...
ReligionDothan Eagle

Words of Hope: Fading footprints

A couple of years have ticked by since visiting the coast. It is strange how staring at the waves can get my thoughts in order, especially concerning this world and the life to come. You see, a good friend passed away recently. I was thinking of the brevity of life...
Religionthecoastlandtimes.com

Reflections by the Sea: Words

Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear. Ephesians 4:29. Words are so powerful. Once spoken they can never be taken back. Sadly, we don’t put enough thought into what we say at times. We might lash out in anger or frustration. It’s a temporary emotional lapse of bad judgement but the words last a lifetime.
ReligionGallipolis Daily Tribune

Cross Words: Who is Melchizedek?

The theme of priesthood runs throughout the entire Bible. Ever since the fall (Gen. 3), there has been a need for forgiveness. Throughout the Old Testament, one finds example after example of insufficient sacrifices. Even still, the covenantal promises of God are kept and developed. With the dawn of the New Testament, a baby is born in Bethlehem. This promised Messiah takes upon Himself the sins of the world and rises to reign eternally. Jesus Christ is both King and Priest. How so? The author of Hebrews explains how Christ does not come in the order of Aaron. Rather, He comes in the order of a mysterious figure named Melchizedek.
ReligionLiberal First

Word of Victory

For weeks we’ve been on a faith journey, from the time of Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane, through his trial, and finally as he spoke his last words on the cross. The culmination this week is a word of victory – “It is finished”. One author wrote that Christianity...
Lifestyletheloopnewspaper.com

May I have a word?

Do you have a special collection of treasured items, set on display or wrapped carefully and put away safely in some dark corner of your home?. It has become popular to collect items both beautiful and quirky, from teacups to character Funko figures. We enjoy heralding antiques to merely old items, unique and hard to find pieces, sometimes saving them from oblivion like lunch boxes from the ‘50s that would otherwise rust away if not rescued and given safe haven. I especially like the ones that portray iconic television shows such as “The Lone Ranger,” “Bozo” and “Howdy Doody.”
Religioninsight.org

For Controlling Our Words

See how great a forest is set aflame by such a small fire! And the tongue is a fire, the very world of iniquity; the tongue is set among our members as that which defiles the entire body, and sets on fire the course of our life, and is set on fire by hell. (James 3:5‑6)
ReligionUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Life-Giving Words

Thank You for the gift of words. Our words are so powerful. We know that our words can build up or tear down. We pray we would use our words to build each other up, build up our marriage, and build up Your Kingdom. We pray we would share life-giving words with one another each and every day to remind one another of the truth. We pray we would share life-giving words with those around us and encourage people with the truth. Please help us to choose our words wisely and to hold back words that could tear down the heart of another in Jesus’ name AMEN!
Relationshipsdailygood.org

Love is the Last Word

-- "To understand anything -- another person's experience of reality, another fundamental law of physics -- is to restructure our existing knowledge, shifting and broadening our prior frames of reference to accommodate a new awareness. And yet we have a habit of confusing our knowledge -- which is always limited and incomplete: a model of the cathedral of reality, built from primary-colored blocks of fact -- with the actuality of things; we have a habit of mistaking the model for the thing itself, mistaking our partial awareness for a totality of understanding. Thoreau recognized this when he contemplated our blinding preconceptions and lamented that "we hear and apprehend only what we already half know." Generations after Thoreau and generations before neuroscience began illuminating the blind spots of consciousness, Aldous Huxley (July, 26 1894November 22, 1963) explored this eternal confusion of concepts in 'Knowledge and Understanding'..." Maria Popova shares more. (1894 reads)
EducationThomasville Times-Enterprise

Words of wisdom for the Class of ‘21

Every year around this time I try to offer up some words of wisdom for our soon-to-graduate seniors that will hopefully help them along their way. As with other times I’ve done this, this year I reached out to my circle of friends on Facebook and in the teaching community for their input.
Podcastvpr.org

How Are Words Added To The Dictionary?

Our guest this week is a lexicographer. That's someone who studies words and, in this case, edits dictionaries. Emily Brewster is a senior editor at Merriam-Webster and host of the podcast Word Matters. Emily answers a question from 8-year-old Emma in Kentucky, who wants to know how words are added...