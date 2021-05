Jamie Jones is preparing to bring blissful beats to the heart of Los Angeles in August as he sets a date for the return of Paradise in the Park. Grab your favorite sunnies and dancing shoes because Jamie Jones and Future Primitive have announced the first rave back in the city of angels. As music returns, it feels as the gates of paradise are opening once again, and Paradise in the Park is a party you don’t want to miss on for its sweet return home after eighteen months without dancing. Fans should mark their calendars as the tastemakers have set a date for August 21 this year.