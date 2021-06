Aransas County Commissioners, at their regular meeting Monday, May 10, approved two items related to a proposed healthcare facility. The court first approved authorizing Aransas County Judge C.H. “Burt” Mills to sign Amendment #2 to the Interagency Cooperation Contract and Agreement between the county and the Texas A&M University Health Science Center on behalf of the Texas A&M Health Science Center Rural and Community Healthy Institute, for assistance with the medical facility operator Request for Proposal (RFP) process, and reducing the contract amount from $40,000 to a maximum of $15,750.