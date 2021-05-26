newsbreak-logo
TWIA approves line of credit

Rockport Pilot
 5 days ago

The TWIA Board of Directors met Tuesday, May 18 and approved the renewal of a line of credit to allow for quickly paying claims in the event of a catastrophic storm impacting the Texas coast this year. The $500 million line of credit from JP Morgan Chase Bank and Bank...

State
Texas State
