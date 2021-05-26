TWIA approves line of credit

More than 1.5 million adults in Illinois take care of their aging loved ones, and I'm one of them. At 54, I am the full-time caretaker of my 76-year old mother. This is a job I, and many others do, unpaid. I'm part of the growing segment of people some call the "Sandwich Generation," who have both children to support and aging parents to take care of. Before COVID-19, I was able to continue working part-time and take care of my mother with the help of outside caregivers. When the pandemic hit, I chose to retire to take care of her full time. The emotional and financial toll has been all-consuming for many families. My story is not unique in Illinois.