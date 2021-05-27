Cancel
Concerns about missing work may keep some from being vaccinated

By Alyssa Fowers
Stars and Stripes
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly half of adults in the United States who have not received a coronavirus vaccine are concerned about missing work as a result of side effects from the shot, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll released this month. The findings highlight a key obstacle to vaccination, particularly for the 25% of American workers who do not have any paid sick leave.

