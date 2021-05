Paying a lot of money for closers used to be ridiculed in sabermetric circles because replacement closers could usually be found, at least when save percentage was the determining metric. But then teams got better at identifying the Capital-C Closers, and managers got a little better at using them outside of traditional save situations, which kinda met the conversation halfway. Paying through the nose for a closer is a terrible use of resources if he’s only used for ninth innings with a lead, but high-leverage relievers who can preserve ties or record six outs can be a lethal weapon for a team that needs to squeeze out marginal wins in a low-scoring environment.