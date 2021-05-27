newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana issues new fishing consumption advisories for 6 bayous, waterways due to mercury contamination

Posted by 
Nature in the News
Nature in the News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1Ldw_0aDf2Wsi00
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(BATON ROUGE, La.) Several Louisiana state departments issued a series of fish consumption advisories for six bodies of water after “unacceptable levels of mercury” were found in both fish and shellfish.

Some levels of mercury are safe in the human body, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said large amounts of the metal can be corrosive to the digestive system and lead to neurological disturbances, memory problems, skin rash and kidney abnormalities.

In its announcement, the Louisiana Department of Health said traces of mercury are found in all fish, as they absorb mercury when feeding on aquatic organisms. Larger fish also take on mercury levels from the smaller fish they eat, so the department advises consuming smaller fish versus larger ones.

The department announced new and updated advisories along with the Departments of Environmental Quality and Wildlife and Fisheries. According to the statement, there are fish consumption advisories for 49 waterways in Louisiana and one for the Gulf of Mexico because of mercury contamination.

Most recently, the state added one new warning and updated five previously issued warnings. The new advisory was issued for Little Alabama Bayou, which is about 20 miles west of Baton Rouge and runs through the Sherburne Wildlife Management Area, a popular fishing destination, according to Nola.com

The Department of Environmental Quality conducts fish sampling, data which LDH uses to determine if new advisories or updates are required.

A full list for each advisory can be found here. The state issued updated and new advisories for the following waterways:

Bayou Chene and Bayou Lacassine

  • Includes Bayou Chene from its headwaters near Jennings to its confluence with Bayou Lacassine, and Bayou Lacassine from its headwaters near Lacassine to its confluence with Bayou Misere
  • Women of childbearing age and children less than 7 years of age should consume no more than one meal per month* of largemouth bass and bowfin (choupique, grinnel) combined from the advisory area; OR should consume no more than two meals per month of crappie, freshwater drum (gaspergou), smallmouth buffalo and warmouth combined from the advisory area. 
  • Other adults and children 7 years of age and older: no advisory

Bayou Nezpique

  • From the headwaters of Bayou Nezpique to its confluence with the Mermentau River
  • Women of childbearing age and children less than 7 years of age should consume no more than one meal per month of largemouth bass and bowfin (choupique, grinnel) combined from the advisory area; OR should consume no more than two meals per month of freshwater drum (gaspergou), crappie, and warmouth combined from the advisory area.
  • Other adults and children 7 years of age and older should consume no more than 3 meals per month of bowfin.

Big Alabama Bayou

  • Includes the Big Alabama Bayou for its entire length from the boat landing at Hwy 975 to its southern end near the Atchafalaya River Pilot Channel
  • Women of childbearing age and children less than 7 years of age should not consume flathead catfish. Do not consume more than one meal per month of any other species from the advisory area.
  • Other adults and children 7 years of age and older should consume no more than two meals per month of flathead catfish from the advisory area. 

Little Alabama Bayou**

  • Includes Little Alabama Bayou from its headwaters near East Krotz Springs to its confluence with Big Alabama Bayou
  • Women of childbearing age and children less than 7 years of age should consume no more than one meal per month of bowfin (choupique, grinnel) and largemouth bass combined from the advisory area; OR should consume no more than three meals per month of black crappie and freshwater drum (gaspergou) combined from the advisory area.
  • Other adults and children 7 years of age and older: no advisory

Calcasieu River Drainage Basin

  • Includes the Calcasieu River from Hwy 26 to the Saltwater barrier north of Lake Charles, the West Fork Calcasieu River, Houston River, Hickory Creek, Beckwith Creek, English Bayou and Little River
  • Women of childbearing age and children less than 7 years of age should consume no more than one meal per month of black crappie, largemouth bass, bowfin (choupique, grinnel), freshwater drum (gaspergou), spotted bass, and flathead catfish combined; OR should consume no more than two meals per month of other species caught from the advisory area.
  • Other adults and children 7 years of age and older should consume no more than three meals per month of largemouth bass, freshwater drum (gaspergou), and bowfin (choupique, grinnel) combined from the advisory area. 

Old River (Niblett Bluff in Calcasieu Parish)

  • Includes the Old River from its headwaters to the confluence with the Sabine River
  • Women of childbearing age and children less than 7 years of age should not consume bowfin (choupique, grinnel) or freshwater drum (gaspergou); and should consume no more than one meal per month of any other species from the advisory area.
  • Other adults and children 7 years of age and older should consume no more than two meals per month of freshwater drum (gaspergou) and bowfin (choupique, grinnel) combined

* A meal is considered to be half a pound of fish for adults
** New advisory 

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Nature in the News

Nature in the News

5K+
Followers
170
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

The environment and climate are changing all the time, affecting communities of all sizes around the world and plants and animals everywhere. Sometimes those changes are natural and sometimes companies and governments are involved, but all affect how you interact with your world. Catch up on the impact of all the latest climate and environmental news here.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freshwater Fish#Water Consumption#Water Quality#Little Alabama Bayou#Ldh#Bayou Lacassine Includes#Warmouth#Big Alabama Bayou Women#English Bayou#Mercury Contamination#Larger Fish#Aquatic Organisms#Neurological Disturbances#Gulf Of Mexico#Disease Control#Flathead Catfish#Largemouth Bass#Digestive System#Sabine River#Unacceptable Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Saturday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Baton Rouge: 1. 1718 N Foster Dr SUITE B 225-465-3669; 2. 3600 Florida Blvd 225-387-7610; 3. 2013 Central Rd Ste. B 225-774-1120; 4. 7150 Jefferson Hwy #680 225-364-2847; 5. 2958 Perkins Rd 225-343-4869; 6. 3200 Highland Rd (225) 388-9939; 7. 11430 Florida Blvd (225) 275-3076; 8. 9006 Greenwell Springs Rd (225) 927-5088; 9. 5889 Airline Hwy (225) 357-1407; 10. 15255 George Oneal Rd (225) 752-3710; 11. 14360 Wax Rd (225) 261-6541; 12. 2520 Plank Rd (225) 357-1484; 13. 7411 Florida Blvd (225) 928-8982; 14. 12880 Airline Hwy (225) 751-3611; 15. 9326 Burbank Dr (225) 767-0966; 16. 2001 Millerville Rd (225) 275-2109; 17. 3140 Florida St 225-650-2000; 18. 7305 Florida Blvd 855-453-0774; 19. 8585 Picardy Ave #110 225-767-0822; 20. 3490 Drusilla Ln 225-367-6488; 21. 5439 Airline Hwy 225-358-2299; 22. 13702 Coursey Blvd 225-246-8000; 23. 1401 N Foster Dr 225-987-9184; 24. 3801 North Blvd 225-655-6422; 25. 17000 Medical Center Dr 225-755-4810; 26. 10310 The Grove Blvd 225-761-5905; 27. 5000 Hennessy Blvd 225-765-5500; 28. 6251 Perkins Rd Suite C 225-389-6251; 29. 9688 Florida Blvd Building 5 Suite A 225-408-7587; 30. 2645 O'Neal Ln Building D 225-926-7200; 31. 7777 Hennessy Blvd #114 225-526-4600; 32. 7515 Perkins Rd 225-769-6084; 33. 15232 George Oneal Rd 225-753-0805; 34. 15128 Airline Hwy 225-751-4415; 35. 4857 Government St 225-216-2309; 36. 9960 Bluebonnet Blvd 225-768-7950; 37. 2950 College Dr 225-924-6094; 38. 9650 Airline Hwy 225-926-9604; 39. 10444 N Mall Dr 225-295-1353; 40. 7373 Perkins Rd 225-246-9240; 41. Gateway Twelve Shopping Center, 2152 S Sherwood Forest Blvd 225-272-5370; 42. 5450 Plank Rd 225-355-9782; 43. 3550 Government St 225-343-8878; 44. 11297 Florida Blvd 225-272-9769; 45. 5112 Essen Ln 225-769-7224; 46. 14444 Coursey Blvd 225-753-1499; 47. 7620 Jefferson Hwy 225-929-6566; 48. 12881 Perkins Rd 225-763-6281; 49. 4485 Perkins Rd 225-926-0734; 50. 9983 Bluebonnet Blvd 225-769-4208; 51. 15929 Airline Hwy 225-752-2159; 52. 5955 Airline Hwy 225-355-6925; 53. 9350 Cortana Pl 225-923-3400; 54. 3132 College Dr 225-952-9022; 55. 2171 O'Neal Ln 225-751-3505; 56. 10606 N Mall Dr 225-291-8104; 57. 5255 Highland Rd 225-766-7776; 58. 10550 Burbank Dr 225-412-5054; 59. 9830 Old Hammond Hwy 225-248-1616; 60. 14241 Coursey Blvd 225-752-5354; 61. 11825 Hooper Rd 225-923-6039; 62. 11550 Coursey Blvd 225-421-3070; 63. 8601 Siegen Ln 225-766-8803; 64. 10974 Joor Rd 225-261-4530; 65. 13002 Coursey Blvd 225-756-7110; 66. 100 Woman's Way 225-924-8195;
Louisiana StateMySanAntonio

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said in a Facebook post Monday that south Lake Charles got the heaviest...
Louisiana Statenaturalgasintel.com

Fieldwood Energy Contractor Killed Offshore Louisiana

Fieldwood Energy LLC confirmed Monday that one person was fatally injured on Saturday (May 15) at the Eugene Island 158 No. 14 facility in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The unmanned platform is 50 miles south of Marsh Island, LA. The unidentified contractor was involved in a “nonemergency casing pressure...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

More than 1.39M people fully vaccinated for COVID in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday 35,676 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the past several days. The health department said 1.57 milllion people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard released for May 2021

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its May 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard. “Stimulus funding continues to bolster central Louisiana’s economy,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. “Consumer spending accelerated throughout Cenla in March,” continued...
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Travel at Baton Rouge Metro rebounding as vaccination rates increase

Travel through the Baton Rouge Metro Airport is rising after the pandemic deterred vacations and business trips for the past year. Total passenger volume through the airport for April was down 37.5% compared to April of 2019, according to Jim Caldwell, spokesman for the airport. But compared to April 2020, passenger volume is up more than 1,200%.
Alexandria, LAklax-tv.com

D’Argent Companies bought shopping center in East Baton Rouge for $5.6 million

The Central Plaza Shopping Center has been sold to an Alexandria real estate company for $5.6 million. D’Argent Companies LLC bought the shopping center in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The sellers were Castle Central Plaza LLC and Eiseman Central LLC, both of Olympia, Washington, and East Towne Estates LLC of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Louisiana StateBowling Green Daily News

Anti-coronavirus vaccine measures moving in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would prohibit state and local government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 under a bill that started advancing Monday in the state House. Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston, of...
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

See which Baton Rouge casino was the state's biggest winner in April

The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge brought in nearly $26.4 million during April, a 13.4% increase over what the properties bought in during March. Statewide, the 13 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s land-based casino and four racinos brought in $235.8 million during April, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That’s a 4.8% increase over the $225.1 million gambling properties generated during March.