Louisiana issues new fishing consumption advisories for 6 bayous, waterways due to mercury contamination

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(BATON ROUGE, La.) Several Louisiana state departments issued a series of fish consumption advisories for six bodies of water after “unacceptable levels of mercury” were found in both fish and shellfish.

Some levels of mercury are safe in the human body, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said large amounts of the metal can be corrosive to the digestive system and lead to neurological disturbances, memory problems, skin rash and kidney abnormalities.

In its announcement , the Louisiana Department of Health said traces of mercury are found in all fish, as they absorb mercury when feeding on aquatic organisms. Larger fish also take on mercury levels from the smaller fish they eat, so the department advises consuming smaller fish versus larger ones.

The department announced new and updated advisories along with the Departments of Environmental Quality and Wildlife and Fisheries. According to the statement, there are fish consumption advisories for 49 waterways in Louisiana and one for the Gulf of Mexico because of mercury contamination.

Most recently, the state added one new warning and updated five previously issued warnings. The new advisory was issued for Little Alabama Bayou, which is about 20 miles west of Baton Rouge and runs through the Sherburne Wildlife Management Area, a popular fishing destination, according to Nola.com

The Department of Environmental Quality conducts fish sampling, data which LDH uses to determine if new advisories or updates are required.

A full list for each advisory can be found here . The state issued updated and new advisories for the following waterways:

Bayou Chene and Bayou Lacassine

Includes Bayou Chene from its headwaters near Jennings to its confluence with Bayou Lacassine, and Bayou Lacassine from its headwaters near Lacassine to its confluence with Bayou Misere

Women of childbearing age and children less than 7 years of age should consume no more than one meal per month* of largemouth bass and bowfin (choupique, grinnel) combined from the advisory area; OR should consume no more than two meals per month of crappie, freshwater drum (gaspergou), smallmouth buffalo and warmouth combined from the advisory area.

of largemouth bass and bowfin (choupique, grinnel) combined from the advisory area; OR should consume no more than of crappie, freshwater drum (gaspergou), smallmouth buffalo and warmouth combined from the advisory area. Other adults and children 7 years of age and older: no advisory

Bayou Nezpique

From the headwaters of Bayou Nezpique to its confluence with the Mermentau River

Women of childbearing age and children less than 7 years of age should consume no more than one meal per month of largemouth bass and bowfin (choupique, grinnel) combined from the advisory area; OR should consume no more than two meals per month of freshwater drum (gaspergou), crappie, and warmouth combined from the advisory area.

of largemouth bass and bowfin (choupique, grinnel) combined from the advisory area; OR should consume no more than of freshwater drum (gaspergou), crappie, and warmouth combined from the advisory area. Other adults and children 7 years of age and older should consume no more than 3 meals per month of bowfin.

Big Alabama Bayou

Includes the Big Alabama Bayou for its entire length from the boat landing at Hwy 975 to its southern end near the Atchafalaya River Pilot Channel

Women of childbearing age and children less than 7 years of age should not consume flathead catfish. Do not consume more than one meal per month of any other species from the advisory area.

flathead catfish. Do not consume of any other species from the advisory area. Other adults and children 7 years of age and older should consume no more than two meals per month of flathead catfish from the advisory area.

Little Alabama Bayou**

Includes Little Alabama Bayou from its headwaters near East Krotz Springs to its confluence with Big Alabama Bayou

Women of childbearing age and children less than 7 years of age should consume no more than one meal per month of bowfin (choupique, grinnel) and largemouth bass combined from the advisory area; OR should consume no more than three meals per month of black crappie and freshwater drum (gaspergou) combined from the advisory area.

of bowfin (choupique, grinnel) and largemouth bass combined from the advisory area; OR should consume of black crappie and freshwater drum (gaspergou) combined from the advisory area. Other adults and children 7 years of age and older: no advisory

Calcasieu River Drainage Basin

Includes the Calcasieu River from Hwy 26 to the Saltwater barrier north of Lake Charles, the West Fork Calcasieu River, Houston River, Hickory Creek, Beckwith Creek, English Bayou and Little River

Women of childbearing age and children less than 7 years of age should consume no more than one meal per month of black crappie, largemouth bass, bowfin (choupique, grinnel), freshwater drum (gaspergou), spotted bass, and flathead catfish combined; OR should consume no more than two meals per month of other species caught from the advisory area.

of black crappie, largemouth bass, bowfin (choupique, grinnel), freshwater drum (gaspergou), spotted bass, and flathead catfish combined; OR should consume no more than of other species caught from the advisory area. Other adults and children 7 years of age and older should consume no more than three meals per month of largemouth bass, freshwater drum (gaspergou), and bowfin (choupique, grinnel) combined from the advisory area.

Old River (Niblett Bluff in Calcasieu Parish)

Includes the Old River from its headwaters to the confluence with the Sabine River

Women of childbearing age and children less than 7 years of age should not consume bowfin (choupique, grinnel) or freshwater drum (gaspergou); and should consume no more than one meal per month of any other species from the advisory area.

bowfin (choupique, grinnel) or freshwater drum (gaspergou); and should consume no more than of any other species from the advisory area. Other adults and children 7 years of age and older should consume no more than two meals per month of freshwater drum (gaspergou) and bowfin (choupique, grinnel) combined

* A meal is considered to be half a pound of fish for adults

** New advisory