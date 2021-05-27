newsbreak-logo
Shelby, AL

‘Finding the good’: Oak Mountain class of 2021 graduates, sets sights on next phase of life

By Alec Etheredge
Shelby Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH SHELBY – From the start of the alphabet to the end, Oak Mountain’s class of 2021 left its mark in history during the final year on campus. Starting with valedictorian Peter Anella, who created a charity to honor his late father, and ending with Noah Young, who was the MVP of the Final Four after helping bring home the school’s first basketball title, each of the school’s 398 graduates left their mark on a special final year as an Eagle.

