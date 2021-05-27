The Sonic Central 30th Anniversary Showcase Delivered a Precious Gift for Sega Fans: Optimism

Sega has announced Sonic Central, a virtual showcase that will reveal new Sonic the Hedgehog projects, partnerships, and events for the 30th anniversary of the franchise, and it will occur on May 27 at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on YouTube and Twitch. Additionally, Sega has launched a new video campaign to further commemorate the 30th anniversary of Sonic, called “Unstoppable.” It is a “fan appreciation video showcasing a nostalgic look back at the franchise as the Blue Blur speeds forward to inspire future generations,” with the intention being for Sonic to inspire us to keep pushing forward.