At a time when innovation and diversity can be particularly fashionable, it’s no surprise that many may see the idea of ​​sticking to a routine as a pass. Multiple studies have shown that establishing routines filled with healthy habits is a great way to move your day forward more efficiently while spending your mental energy and even willpower in the process. A 2015 study on habitual psychology found that people can rely more on habits when stressed, suggesting that building healthy routines can help people maintain physical, mental, and emotional health during stress.