The Mass Effect Legendary Edition is out now and so many of our readers have been sharing their Commander Shepards with us. While many newcomers are joining the Normandy for the first time, veterans of the franchise are having a great time exploring what's new in this familiar universe. If you were a fan of the original trilogy, you probably remember the conversation that centered around the very badly photoshopped Tali photo in Shepard's cabin. While we still don't get to see this mysterious Quarian's face in a cutscene like we'd like, we do at least have an updated photo for those that romanced this little cutie.