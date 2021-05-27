Kenan Thompson, Regé-Jean Page, Martin Freeman Weigh In On Showcasing New Shades of Masculinity on TV

Saturday Night Live was in very good hands last night with first-time host and sketch-comedy veteran Keegan-Michael Key, who accepted nothing less than pulling out all the stops for his opening monologue. At the top of the segment, Key explained that he, like any SNL nerd, spent his youth sneaking downstairs to watch the show every weekend at his home in Detroit. “If you had told that kid that one day he would be standing here on this stage, he probably would’ve been too busy stealing your wallet to have heard what you said.” he told the audience. “But I’ve come a long way since then, and I am so honored to be here, and because of that, I am going to make the most of it.”