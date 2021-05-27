newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Russell Brand Condemns Mainstream And Social Media Platforms For Censoring Reports Of Corruption On The Biden Family Prior To Last Year’s Presidential Election

By Josh Berger
boundingintocomics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor-comedian Russel Brand has recently been making headlines, after he called out mainstream media outlets for covering up information about President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, prior to last year’s presidential election. The English actor took to his YouTube channel to share an interview he conducted alongside independent journalist Glenn Greenwald,...

boundingintocomics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Glenn Greenwald
Person
Russell Brand
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Conservative Media#Social Democracy#English#Pro Republican#The Republican Party#The Democratic Party#Big Tech#Mainstream Media Outlets#Mainstream Establishments#President Joe Biden#Politicians#Revelations#Headlines#Allies#Ukraine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Twitter
Country
China
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Politicslaconiadailysun.com

Bruce Jenket: Beware the mainstream media's representation of certain individuals

Why is Rudy Giuliani under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation? Is it because he’s contradicting the media narrative that Hunter Biden has done nothing wrong despite making millions from foreign nations like Russia, China, Ukraine, Kazakhstan? Maybe it’s because he has evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election? Or because he’s a Donald Trump supporter?
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Herald

Social media companies should not censor users

I am writing this letter in regards to your article titled "Facebook board upholds Trump ban, just not an indefinite one." After reading this article. I was extremely disappointed to see that one of our country's major social media platforms would censor our media, and not to mention discuss plans to sensor an increased amount of influencers.
Presidential ElectionNBC New York

Bidens Paid 25.9% Rate and Earned $607,336, Tax Returns Show

President Joe Biden restored a long-standing presidential tradition Monday by releasing his tax returns, showing that 25.9% of the first couple's income went to the federal government in 2020. The average federal income tax rate is just over 14%. Biden and his wife, Jill, a teacher, earned $607,336 last year...
Sciencearcamax.com

The Mainstream Media's Embarrassing Incuriosity About Wuhan

Pardon the whiplash! It feels like the media suddenly decided the theory saying the deadly coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan is now considered plausible, when, in 2020, they aggressively dismissed it as a "fringe theory." It's not a mystery why this happened. The Democrats thought the coronavirus was...
Presidential ElectionLiberal First

How Biden is compromised

President Joe Biden is compromised when it comes to dealing with the Chinese communists and the Covid-19 virus. As I explained in another VIP column, the "Wuhan Lab Leak Theory" will ultimately lead us to the conclusion that China has engaged in a deadly and devastating act of war against America and her allies around the world.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Letter: Biden’s emissions goal merits more mainstream media notice

On Earth Day, President Biden stated that our country would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% (compared to a 2005 baseline) by 2030. This commitment at the recent Leaders Summit on Climate was big news for climate scientists, but it seems not for our nation’s press. A recent article in...
Presidential Electionsonomasun.com

Crunch time for the Biden administration

The next 90 days will make or break the Biden Administration. The window for the legislative season will start shutting down after Labor Day and the 2022 primary will be off and running. After an impressive first hundred days, culminating in a significant pandemic rescue package, in the Democratic leadership the momentum is stalled.
Texas Statearcamax.com

Biden denounces Texas voting-rights bill as assault on democracy

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden criticized a Texas voting-rights bill as “an assault on democracy” that targets minorities, stepping into the latest partisan battle over changes spearheaded by Republicans after the 2020 presidential election. “It’s wrong and un-American,” Biden said in a statement on Saturday. “In the 21st century, we...
Presidential Electioncapecharlesmirror.com

Russell Brand: If you don’t think Biden is corrupt, you’re stupid

Democrats destroyed this nation over a flu, and ignored a meth and fentanyl addicted career criminal who was passing counterfeit bills, yet brain dead morons still voted for those thieves. Russell Brand talks about how the media worked to hide and censor the damning evidence that Joe Biden sold influence so that his son Hunter could pack away some cash.
Politicsmakeuseof.com

Florida Bans Social Media Platforms From Deplatforming Politicians

A bill signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis theoretically makes it illegal for social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to deplatform politicians. The Florida Senate Bill 7072 was first put forward in February this year, following the banning of former President Donald Trump from multiple social media platforms after the march on, and riot at, the US Capitol. It proposes fining social media companies between $25,000 and $250,000 per day, depending on whether the ban is for non-statewide or statewide office candidates.
Presidential Electionrebelnews.com

Russell Brand blasts Big Tech, Democratic Party for working to censor Hunter Biden story

Comedian Russell Brand has blasted the Democratic Party, accusing it for colluding with Big Tech companies in order to influence the 2020 election and censor information. Brand took aim at the relationship between the Democrats, the media, and social media on Sunday’s episode of Brand’s podcast, “Under The Skin,” during which he interviewed journalist and lawyer Glenn Greenwald.
POTUSNew York Post

Trump gets around social media ban with new site that can be shared on Facebook, Twitter

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday debuted a new webpage that allows him to circumvent the Facebook and Twitter bans on his accounts. The site, donaldjtrump.com/desk, launched with a video declaring itself a “beacon of freedom” and “a place to speak freely and safely” four months after Twitter purged the 45th president and Facebook suspended him indefinitely.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Ilhan Omar Fires Back at Fox Guest Who Says She Should Go Back to Her Country: 'Desperate'

Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, fired back after a Fox News guest said she should "go back to her country" during a Friday interview. Maximo Alvarez, a Cuban-born businessman from Florida, claimed during a Friday interview with Fox News morning show Fox & Friends that President Joe Biden and progressive Democrats are bringing "communism" to the country by their efforts to provide Americans with free preschool and community college, free school meals, paid family leave, and higher taxes on the rich and corporations.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Joe Biden's godless prayer sounds alarms on socialism

Joe Biden just made history by becoming the first president in history to omit “God” from his legislatively ordered National Day of Prayer proclamation. So much for Biden’s so-called deeply held Catholic beliefs. But as a nation’s moral compass goes, warning: so goes society. Godless nations are the mark of...