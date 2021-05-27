Russell Brand Condemns Mainstream And Social Media Platforms For Censoring Reports Of Corruption On The Biden Family Prior To Last Year’s Presidential Election

A bill signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis theoretically makes it illegal for social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to deplatform politicians. The Florida Senate Bill 7072 was first put forward in February this year, following the banning of former President Donald Trump from multiple social media platforms after the march on, and riot at, the US Capitol. It proposes fining social media companies between $25,000 and $250,000 per day, depending on whether the ban is for non-statewide or statewide office candidates.