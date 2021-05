Naruto revealed a dark truth Boruto Uzumaki is harboring about his Karma Seal in the newest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations! Boruto's Karma Seal has been one of the most intriguing mysteries of the series as a whole ever since we saw how he and Kawaki eventually use this power to fight one another years in the future. Ever since Boruto actually got the Karma mark following the fight with Momoshiki, the intrigue has only increased the more we learn about Karma's true purpose and danger it poses to Boruto's body.