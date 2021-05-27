Here's How Much Blanco Brown Is Really Worth

In this segment, we showcase the most notable albums out each week. Here are the albums out on May 28, 2021:. DMX‘s posthumous album Exodus has been released. Arriving nine years after the legendary rapper’s last album, 2012’s Undisputed, Exodus marks the first DMX album for Def Jam since 2003’s Grand Champ. Executive produced and produced by Swizz Beatz, the 13-track project includes the previously released Griselda collaboration ‘Hood Blues’ and features contributions from JAY-Z, Nas, Bono, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, the Lox, Usher, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, and DMX’s son, Exodus Simmons. Kanye West produced the album’s final track, ‘Prayer’. Swizz Beatz said of Exodus in a statement: “This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”