NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCQB: USGDF) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a private placement (the " Private Placement") of up to 8,181,964 units (the " Units") at a price of CAD$0.125 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,022,746 with a strategic investor, Michael Gentile, CFA.