This has been an exhausting year for moms. Last spring, we had no idea we would still be dealing with this pandemic a year later. It presented difficult decisions, such as in-person school or remote learning, how to work from home while caring for children, or how to pay the bills without work, when to let children visit their grandparents, what to do for birthdays and holidays. Regardless of the decision made, it seemed someone somewhere was judging our choice. But I want you to know, I see you every day doing the best you can.