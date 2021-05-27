You Can Finally Bring These Streamers Home With You

Over the years, streamers have become a very significant element of the gaming industry, from the likes of the Twitch-banned Dr Disrespect to YouTube's PewDiePie, who has delved into non-gaming trends like those regarding TikTok. These streamers, and more, have proven their popularity by raking in insane amounts of revenue, even in the face of very expensive streaming operations. And for the biggest fans of a few select streamers out there, toy manufacturer Youtooz will be releasing four special items to its catalog in June.