Crate Digging With Christian McBride: The Works Of Cedar Walton

It is as universal as Woody Guthrie's or Steinbeck's or Shakespeare's or WB Yeats, W.H. Auden, Shelley....the list goes on and on...it’s not easy to write something from the heart, especially if it's related to love or death or something that really bugs you, that eats at you...when something is is is something you want to really share and get it out there on the page with the written word, and to have that resonate in someone whose face is not in the mirror, that’s a real challenge. It is so seldom done. But he does it so consistently...I think he’s just a brilliant poet and I’m glad we can talk about him in the present tense. - William Tecku on Dylan’s poetry.