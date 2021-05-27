newsbreak-logo
Lake Norman community's rules for short-term rentals likely to change

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s western mountains and eastern coastline aren’t the only features that attract vacationers. The state’s many lakes — including one of the largest, Lake Norman, just north of Charlotte — also provide scenic areas and recreation options for tourists. However, lakefront accommodations can be hard to come by locally, thanks in part to a 2014 state law that bars short-term rentals in shoreline neighborhoods in Cornelius.

But that’s likely to soon change, according to an article from the USA Today network. For one thing, that law is set to expire at the end of this year.

There’s also a measure working its way through the legislature now that would prevent local governments from enacting certain restrictions on rental properties.

©2021 Cox Media Group

