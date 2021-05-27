newsbreak-logo
2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and 2020 One-Year Action Plan

Jackson, Mississippi
 3 days ago

​What is a Consolidated Plan?

The Consolidated Plan is a planning document required by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The Consolidated Plan requirements are designed to help jurisdictions assess their affordable housing and community development needs and market conditions, and to make data-driven, place-based investment decisions. The consolidated planning process serves as the framework for a community-wide dialogue to identify housing and community development priorities and priorities for utilizing HUD funding. The City receives funding according to a federal formula annually due to its size, demographics and housing characteristics.

The City of Jackson receives the following annual U.S. HUD grants:

  • Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)
  • HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) Program
  • Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)
  • Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA)

The consolidated plan requires us to identify and prioritize the City’s housing & community development needs and set five-year goals for use of grants. The City’s housing and community development needs were identified and prioritized using a combination of online surveys, consultation with stakeholders, and analysis of demographic, housing, and economic data.

The City of Jackson 2020-2024 Priority Needs:

  1. Livable Neighborhoods- These resources will assist in improving the quality of life in neighborhoods through strategies to improve safety, reduce violence, increase design quality improve food access, fight blight, access broadband, calm traffic, and increase opportunity including those strategies developed as part of the ConnectJXN Comprehensive Plan.
  2. Public Facilities and Infrastructure Improvement – These resources will assist in improving infrastructure like streets, water and sewer and public facilities like fire stations and parks.
  3. Expanded Economic Opportunities – These resources will assist in improving the economic opportunity of people and neighborhoods.
  4. Affordable Housing – These resources will assist in creating and preserving affordable housing, increasing accessibility, and increasing the quality of affordable housing.
  5. Efforts to Prevent Homelessness – These resources will assist in reducing homelessness through emergency shelter, housing, services, outreach and increasing opportunities for self-sufficiency aligned with the Housing First approach.

What do you do with a Consolidated Plan?

The information from the Consolidated Plan is then put into an One-Year Action Plan, which describes how the jurisdiction will use the funding received that year to meet the goals and objectives identified in the Consolidated Plan.

What is a One-Year Action Plan?

  • City’s application to HUD to receive annual allocation of HUD Grant funds
  • Identifies strategic projects and programs to be done using the annual HUD funding
  • Supports the strategies, goals, & objectives of the Consolidated Plan
  • Leverages private sector, state, and local general funds investment
  • FY 2020-21 Annual Action Plan is the 1st year of 5-yr Consolidated Plan

How do I get involved in the Consolidated Plan Process?

  • Provide comments on the draft consolidated plan during the 30-day public comment period. Comments can be made online here. Comments are accepted until 5:00 PM June 28, 2021.
  • Join the Virtual Public Hearing – June 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. https://call.lifesizecloud.com/7156046 It is recommended that participants download the Lifesize App to their device prior to the meeting date to make sure they are able to access it. A audio only call in number is also available. Participants may join by phone 1 (312) 584-2401 extension 7156046#.

For additional information, please contact the Office of Housing and Community Development, at 601-960-2155.

