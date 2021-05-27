Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davis, CA

Low-income Refund Program for Park Maintenance Tax and Open Space Protection Deadline Announced

cityofdavis.org
 17 days ago

Qualified low-income homeowners can receive a full refund of their Davis Park Maintenance Tax and Open Space Protection Tax for 2020-2021 by returning a completed city application form by July 16, 2021. This is an annual refund program (not an exemption from the tax) that appears on your property tax...

www.cityofdavis.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Davis, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Household Income#Property Tax#Corporation Tax#The Finance Department#Russell Blvd#Maximum Income Limits#Median Income#Applicants#Open Space#Owner Occupants#City Manager#July#City Hall#Questions#Protection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Taxation
Related
Yolo County, CADaily Democrat

Yolo County DA and Umpqua Bank sponsor Free Shred Day

On Wednesday, May 19, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office and Umpqua Bank will be co-hosting another free shred event for Yolo County residents and Umpqua Bank customers. This is an effort by Umpqua Bank to give back to the community and to support the efforts the District Attorney is making to protect individuals and businesses from identity theft.
Yolo County, CAdavisvanguard.org

Letter: Residents Want A Cannabis Exclusion Zone For Greater Capay Valley

(Editor’s note: the following letter was sent to the County Board of Supervisors and submitted to the Vanguard for Publication). We are residents of the rural communities along Highway 16 west of the 505 in Yolo County, with most of us living and some of us farming in and around Madison, Esparto, Capay, Brooks, Guinda and/or Rumsey. This area is a special one, renowned for the quality of its produce and sustainable farming, and variously called the “Capay Valley” or “greater Capay Valley.” We submit this letter to express our strong and united opposition to the cannabis industry in our communities.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Yolo County, CAdavisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Sensible Policy Making on Cannabis – Not NIMBYism, Discrimination and Unfair Practices

As longtime cannabis activists, residents, and active members in cannabis politics, we’ve known and felt the effects of Nimbyism (“Not in my Backyard”) for our whole careers. Nimbyism usually involves projects like homeless shelters, housing developments, landfills, or roads due to the possible effects of changing the character of an area in some way. Predictably, commercial cannabis businesses are the newest additions to the ever-developing list of NIMBY targets. The legal commercial cannabis industry seems to be an easy choice due to the many decades of prohibition even as a majority of public support has shifted in more recent times to be in favor of the emerging sector. This is also true in Yolo County, where a majority of residents have indicated their support for legal cannabis access and business activities, while a small group of residents and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation have remained anti-cannabis. They are using undeserved biases and creating fictitious statements to try and stop a positive local development.
Davis, CAdavisvanguard.org

Sustainable Growth Yolo To Host Housing Element Webinar

The Housing Element process is a little known, but potentially very impactful, required set of policies for Davis and other cities to meet the housing production required by the state. In the next month, there will be multiple public hearings of the draft Housing Element. Sustainable Growth Yolo, a recently formed pro-housing and pro-jobs grassroots activist organization, is.
Yolo County, CAtheaggie.org

Healthy Davis Together focuses on vaccinating underserved communities

Sixty percent of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Yolo County have received at least one dose. In the fight against COVID-19, Healthy Davis Together has been increasing its distribution of vaccines to members of the community, especially those who may be from underserved communities. Medical Director of Healthy...
California Staterismedia.com

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
Woodland, CADaily Democrat

Residents 12-plus vaccinated at Woodland High School

With the approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 12-plus, youth in Yolo County were given the opportunity to be vaccinated Friday at both Woodland and Pioneer High School. The California Department of Health approved the Pfizer vaccine for use on those 12-plus starting Thursday, just one day after...
Davis, CAdavisvanguard.org

Fire Chief’s Warns City About Upcoming Fire Season

DAVIS — During the May 12, 2021, Yolo County/City of Davis 2×2 meeting, City of Davis Fire Chief Joseph Tenney warned city residents not to underestimate the upcoming fire season, claiming that weather patterns may be favorable to big fire conditions. Tenney also provided some statistics on previous fire seasons,...