Notice – 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and 2020 One-Year Action Plan Public Comment and Hearing

The City of Jackson, MS will conduct a final Public Hearing regarding the development of its 2020-2024 Five-Year Consolidated Plan and its 2020 One-Year Action Plan. The initial Public Hearings were conducted March 3 and March 10, 2020. The draft 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and 2020 One-Year Action Plan contains applications for funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The City of Jackson will receive $1,871,982 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds; $941,110 of HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) funds; $166,816 of Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds; and $1,434,010 in Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) funds for a total of $4,413,918.