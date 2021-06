TOLEDO — The Wapakoneta Redskins battled all the way until the end. No. 11 seed Wapakoneta was eliminated from the OHSAA Division I Softball Maumee Sectional Tournament championship with an 11-8 loss at No. 8 seed Toledo Start on Wednesday. But the Redskins entered the final inning trailing by five runs and had the potential game-tying tally at the plate as the game ended.