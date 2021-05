This storm is producing accumulating small hail. Driving through hail is like driving on slushy roads. Slow down and do not brake suddenly. — STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER NORTHEASTERN CUSTER COUNTY... At 322 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles south of Hermosa, or 19 miles east of Custer, moving east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Hermosa, Fairburn, Highway 79 between Hermosa and Fairburn, and Highway 40 between Hermosa and Red Shirt.