136 Student-Athletes Earn Big Ten Spring All-Academic Honors

The North Star Athletic Association released the Men’s and Women’s All-Conference teams yesterday. The Trojans had a total of 33 athletes receive All-Conference honors in at least one event. For the women, Shaylee DeBeer led the Trojans in receiving the most All-Conference honors with four. The events she earned the honors in are the 4 x 100-meter relay, 400-meter hurdles, 4 x 400-meter relay, and Triple Jump. Jada Anderson, Jennifer Giles, Jessica Giles, Traia Hubbard, and Kezley Yeager all earned honors in three events. The men had the Co-NSAA Most Valuable Track Performers in Alex Derr and Brenner Furlong, and Coach of the Year in Anthony Drealan. Derr and Furlong each placed in four events. Derr placed in the 1500-meter run, 800-meter run, 4 x 800-meter relay and the 4 x 400-meter relay, while Furlong placed in the 4 x 100-meter relay, 4 x 400-meter relay, 200-meter dash, and 400-meter dash. Nineteen athletes from the Men’s team were honored in at least one event.