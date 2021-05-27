136 Student-Athletes Earn Big Ten Spring All-Academic Honors
ROSEMONT, Ill. – 136 student-athletes from the University of Maryland were named Spring Academic All-Big Ten selections by the conference on Thursday. The Terps are represented by baseball (13), men's golf (5), men's lacrosse (28), men's track & field (11), women's golf (8), women's lacrosse (27), women's tennis (6), women's track & field (25) and softball (13). The 136 student-athletes recognized this spring are the most ever, surpassing the previous high of 108 in 2020.umterps.com